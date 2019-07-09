Sheffield businessman from company which invented the post-it note honoured by University

University of Sheffield set to award honorary degree to former 3M Chief Executive Sir George Buckley

Record-breaking mountain biker, Siemens Chief Executive and National Theatre Director among those to be honoured

Alumni and former staff will also receive awards as part of summer graduation week

Sir George Buckley, former Chief Executive of the multinational technology company 3M, which invented the post-it note, is among seven high achievers set to receive honorary degrees from the University of Sheffield this week (15 July – 19 July 2019).

Sir George grew up in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, and became the first non-American to serve as chief executive of a Fortune 100 company. An outstanding engineer and inventor, he actively encouraged research and innovation at 3M.

He is currently the chairman of Smiths Group, eGym and Stanley Black and Decker, the world’s largest tool manufacturer, as well as sitting on the boards of Hitachi and PepsiCo. He was knighted for services to industry, and for raising funds for underprivileged children’s education, in 2011. Sir George will receive an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering on Friday 19 July 2019 at 3.45pm.

Sir George said: ““It's clearly a great honour to receive an award like this from one of the greatest universities in the world. The biggest honours always come from a person's alma mater and their hometown University. I had always dreamed of being a graduate of the University of Sheffield and the University has now made that dream come true.”

Professor Juergen Maier, Chief Executive of Siemens UK and Chair of the government’s Industrial Digitalisation Taskforce, will also receive an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering during the summer graduation ceremonies.

Professor Maier is a great advocate for engineering, manufacturing, digital technologies and infrastructure in the UK, as well as inclusion in the workplace – and Siemens has worked closely with the University of Sheffield on several joint research programmes and contributions to the student experience.

He became a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2017, and received a CBE at the beginning of 2019. He will be honoured at 9.30am on Monday 15 July 2019.

Record-breaking mountain biker Steve Peat will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters for his contributions to Sheffield’s cycling scene.

In 2009, he broke the world record for the highest number of World Cup round wins at the time. He retired in 2016 after 17 World Cup wins, 52 World Cup podiums, one World Championship, two European Championships and nine British Championships – an unbeaten record. He will receive his award at 12.15pm on Tuesday 16 July 2019.

Also receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Letters is University of Sheffield alumnus and President of International Production at Sony Pictures Television, Wayne Garvie. One of the most influential people in television, he was instrumental in developing some of the biggest entertainment shows ever produced – including Strictly Come Dancing, The Crown and Dragons’ Den. He will receive his honorary degree at 12.15pm on Wednesday 17 July 2019.

The University will award an Honorary Doctorate in Medicine to former Dean of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Professor Tony Weetman.

Currently chair of the UK Medical Schools Council, Professor Weetman‘s work with autoimmune thyroid disease has led to improved diagnostic and management pathways. He will receive his award at 3.45pm on Monday 15 July 2019.

The University of Sheffield will honour Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre Lisa Burger with an Honorary Doctorate of Letters. In her 15 years of being at the National Theatre, she has applied her passion for making its work more accessible to national and international audiences by leading a study which resulted in the NT Live cinema broadcast programme.

Ms Burger graduated from the University of Sheffield with a degree in music and has held roles at the National Gallery, Royal Opera House and Welsh National Opera. She will receive her honorary degree at 12.15pm on Thursday 18 July 2019.

The University of Sheffield will also use its summer graduation week to recognise successful alumni.

Heat magazine editor in chief and creative editorial director across all Bauer Media brands Lucie Cave will receive the Professor Robert Boucher Distinguished Alumni Award. The University of Sheffield English Literature graduate has presented and produced for television, radio and online platforms, and has also ghost-written several books including autobiographies of Jade Goody, Joey Essex and Danny Dyer.

Entrepreneur Faye Savoury will also receive the Professor Robert Boucher Distinguished Alumni Award. After being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, the Speech Therapy graduate began making jewellery in order to donate the profits to chronic illness charities. This turned into BearHugs, a company that sends out hand-crafted gift packages all over the world.

In just three years, the business has outgrown two premises, taken on six members of staff and sent out over 25,000 hugs, and Ms Savoury has been recognised by the likes of the Prince's Trust.

