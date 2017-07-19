Two inspirational students awarded Chancellor’s Medal

Two inspirational students have been awarded the Chancellor’s Medal from the University of Sheffield in recognition of their extraordinary contributions in engineering and humanitarian aid.

Saheela Mohammed, the recipient of the 2017 Chancellor’s Medal, was honoured with the award during her graduation ceremony this week (Tuesday 18 July 2017) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Faculty of Engineering, the University and the wider community of Sheffield.

During her time as a student in Sheffield, Saheela has worked tirelessly to address the gender imbalance of engineering, raising the profile of the subject as a career choice for women and inspiring the next generation of female engineers.

Saheela, who has just completed her Masters in engineering, led a collaboration with the student societies’ Women in Engineering and Engineers without Borders to deliver 130 STEM outreach workshops to Year 8 students.

She also played an important role in promoting the children’s book, “Suzie and Ricky – The Crash Landing, created by the Women in Engineering student society at the University of Sheffield. The book introduces children and their families to engineering and was distributed free of charge to hundreds of primary school children throughout South Yorkshire and the UK. The book was also the inspiration of the “Engineering Is…” campaign that launched in November 2016 at the Houses of Parliament.

"To be the recipient of the prestigious Chancellor's Medal is a great honour and surprise,” said Saheela.

“Education is so important in making a positive impact and I have enjoyed being able to make my contribution through the STEM outreach initiatives offered at the University of Sheffield and hope to continue this in the future.

“Sheffield will always be a special place for me as I have met the most determined people during my time here, who want each other to succeed.

“Having worked extensively with the University’s Women in Engineering team, I am incredibly thankful for their support and guidance in providing workshops and networking opportunities to children and university students. There is a gender gap in engineering and I am proud to have played a part in addressing it."

On top of this, Saheela has also participated in several open days, primary and secondary school outreach programmes, mentoring schemes and STEM visits as an inspirational role model and advocate for women in engineering.

PhD student Jiban Karki also received the 2016 Chancellor’s Medal at his graduation ceremony on Monday (17 July 2017), after finishing his PhD and graduating this year.

Jiban, who was preparing his PhD thesis when the 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, immediately took leave of absence from his studies and spent several months leading and managing delivery of aid through PHASE Nepal (Practical Help Achieving Self-Empowerment), a non-governmental organisation he helped establish in 2006.

Despite his own personal loss and devastation, Jiban was instrumental in raising a staggering £14,642 through the ‘University of Sheffield Friends of Nepal’ appeal, massively exceeding their initial target of £5,000.

Jiban ensured shelter, food and health aid to over 15,000 families, as well as transport between the more remote villages and hospitals in the larger cities.

The University has close ties with Nepal, with many Nepalese staff and students having returned to Sheffield just weeks before the earthquake.

“Receiving the Chancellor’s Medal for my work with PHASE is one of the greatest recognitions of its work and is also one of the happiest moments of my life,” said Jiban.

“It is recognition of the hard work of all the supporters at the University of Sheffield, the Trustees of PHASE Worldwide, members of PHASE Nepal, staff, donors and the volunteers who all came together to help the people of Nepal during a really difficult time.”

Since the earthquake, which resulted in a colossal 9,000 deaths, 22,000 injuries and the destruction of 800,000 buildings, Jiban has continued in his role as Executive Director of PHASE Nepal, planning longer-term support schemes in order to help local people rebuild their lives.

“I would like to thank the Chancellor and all those who recommended me for this medal, as well as my colleagues in PHASE and all the donors and volunteers who have continuously supported PHASE and enabled our work to be recognized by this prestigious University,” said Jiban.

“This is our collective achievement - I just happened to be here at the right time doing my PhD to receive this medal on behalf of all of us.”

Previous winners of the award include Olympic gold medallist and University of Sheffield Psychology graduate Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Additional information Engineering Is… The "Engineering Is…" campaign, launched by the University of Sheffield and backed by the Royal Academy of Engineering and Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield, includes a children’s book written by student engineers from the university as well as online games, lesson plans for teachers and information on different engineering careers.

It aims to challenge perceptions of engineering and inspire primary school children, particularly young girls, to consider studying engineering at university.

http://phasenepal.org/what-we-do/earthquake-relief-recovery/ The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world's leading universities. A member of the UK's prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen's Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom's intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.