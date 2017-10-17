University of Sheffield ranked in the global top 100 for Engineering and Technology

University of Sheffield ranked 84th globally by the Times Higher Education [THE] World University Rankings 2018 for engineering and technology.

University also ranked 101-125th for computer science in the subject rankings.

The University of Sheffield has been ranked one of the top universities for teaching and research in engineering and technology and computer science by Times Higher Education.

Sheffield came 84th globally in the Times Higher Education World University rankings 2018 for engineering and technology and it also ranked 101-125th for computer science, globally.

The league table includes 400 institutions from across the world and covers a range of subjects from arts and humanities and law to physical sciences.

Professor, Mike Hounslow Vice President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering said: “We are thrilled that the University of Sheffield has been recognised for being a world-leading institution for teaching and research in engineering, technology and computer science by the Times Higher Education. The Faculty of Engineering is one of the biggest providers of research and education in the UK, with over 5,000 students and an annual research income of over £65m.

“As a faculty we are constantly striving to ensure we have the world’s leading experts conducting research and teaching our students. We have a firm commitment to growth and excellence and we are proud to deliver the best facilities to our students, encouraging them to become the world class-engineers of tomorrow.”

The faculty includes seven academic departments and two interdisciplinary programme areas including; Aerospace, Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, Bioengineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Civil and Structural Engineering and Chemical and Biological Engineering.

This summer the faculty celebrated the doubling of income for engineering research over the past four years, cementing its reputation as a leading centre for engineering and advanced manufacturing research and development.

The University of Sheffield now has the second highest research income in the UK for engineering - beating Cambridge University and only slightly behind Imperial College London.

The increase over recent years is a testament to Sheffield’s reputation for innovation in engineering, especially in the area of advanced manufacturing.

The Faculty of Engineering has seen huge growth in the past four years and is home to 5,400 students and over 1,000 staff, making it one of the largest in the country. In the 2014 Research Excellence Framework, 93 per cent of research was rated internationally excellent or world leading.

The University was also ranked 63rd internationally and 12th in the UK by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University rankings 2018 for social sciences and 67th internationally and 12th in the UK for arts and humanities.

The news marks the second accolade for the University in the last month. Earlier this month the University scored highly in Which? University’s annual student survey of over 8,000 students, in which it was voted top for its Students' Union and top for nightlife. The University of Sheffield's Students' Union has a longstanding reputation of success and earlier this year was also ranked best in the UK for the ninth year in a row by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2017.

