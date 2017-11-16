Sheffield engineers discover some sugars are good for you

Academics from Sheffield and Lahore, Pakistan have discovered a new use for sugar which can aid healing and encourage blood vessel formation

This would help tackle the increasing number of non-healing skin wounds associated with age, poor blood supply and diabetes

The breakthrough research could save money for health service providers in the UK and overseas

Academics from the University of Sheffield and COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, Pakistan have discovered that sugar can in fact be good for you following breakthrough research.

The research, conducted by the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and the School of Clinical Dentistry at the University of Sheffield and the Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials Research at COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, Pakistan, found that sugar can help aid new blood vessel formation, also known as angiogenesis. New blood vessel formation is crucial for wound healing as blood vessels carry blood around the body which ultimately supplies the body with oxygen and nutrients.

The new skin healing technique using simple sugars, promises to aid wound healing more simply, meaning patients would need less treatment, clinicians could treat more patients and significant savings could be made by national healthcare systems. Professor Sheila macneil, department of Materials science and engineering,



The new way of stimulating blood vessel formation with sugar uses a combination of simple and inexpensive sugar added to a hydrogel bandage. This successful method is much more simple and cost-effective than more traditional methods such as adding in expensive short-lived growth factors. The new technique conceived and developed by the collaborative research group, works because a specific group of sugars can stimulate skin healing.

Professor Sheila MacNeil from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield said: “Throughout the world, people are living longer and unfortunately experiencing more non-healing skin wounds associated with age, poor blood supply and diabetes. These are often difficult to treat and are very expensive for healthcare systems to manage. The new skin healing technique using simple sugars, promises to aid wound healing more simply, meaning patients would need less treatment, clinicians could treat more patients and significant savings could be made by national healthcare systems.”

Doctor Muhammed Yar from COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore made the initial discovery during his research to understand how tumours stimulate new blood vessels. He found that a naturally occurring sugar (2-deoxy-D-ribose) increased when tumours encouraged new blood vessels to be made.

Working with Professor Sheila MacNeil and Professor Ian Douglas from the University of Sheffield, the team then investigated the ability of this group of sugars to stimulate new blood vessel formation and stimulate wound healing – both of which produced successful results.

This innovative research is a key step to developing simple, robust and low cost wound dressings that can be used to treat poor-healing wounds such as chronic ulcers in the elderly and diabetic ulcers.

The research paper has been published in Materials Today Communications in a paper entitled “Deoxy-sugar releasing biodegradable hydrogels promote angiogenesis and stimulate wound healing” by Muhammad Yar, Lubna Shahzadi, Azra Mehmood, Muhammad Imran Raheem, Sabinian Roman, Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, Ihtesham ur Rehman, C.W. Ian Douglas and Professor Sheila MacNeil.

Read the paper in Materials Today Communications

The Faculty of Engineering has seen huge growth in the past four years and is home to 5,400 students and over 1,000 staff, making it one of the largest in the country. In the 2014 Research Excellence Framework, 93 per cent of research was rated internationally excellent or world leading.

Study engineering at The University of Sheffield

Additional Information The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations. The Department of Materials Science and Engineering COMSATS Institute of Information Technology Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials (IRCBM)