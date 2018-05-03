Sheffield hosts Insigneo Showcase to celebrate the use of innovative medicine technologies

Technology that can predict hip fractures, computer models to help with effective treatment for heart disease patients and the development of virtual reality colonoscopies are just some of the innovative medical technologies being demonstrated at the annual Insigneo Showcase today (3 May 2018).

The Insigneo Institute for in silico Medicine is a research institute established as a collaborative initiative between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The institute develops sophisticated computer simulations of human physiology, in health and disease, in order to improve clinical diagnosis and treatment.

This year the keynote speaker is Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Director of the National Institute for Health Research, Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) on Translational Neuroscience for Chronic Neurological Disorders, who will present the research of the BRC and how the application of in silico medicine technologies will contribute to research into interventions for neurodegenerative diseases.

The Insigneo Institute for in silico Medicine has carried out some innovative research since it was founded in 2012.

The 300 delegates as this year’s showcase will hear about the Insigneo Institute’s latest ventures including commercial applications and developments from the institute’s latest partners. At today’s showcase, delegates will be able to find many of Europe’s foremost medical industry organisations presenting the latest, most dynamic information on their cutting-edge developments and their interface with the world of in silico technology.

Professor Marco Viceconti, Executive Director of the Insigneo Institute said: “In 2005 in silico medicine was just the dream of a handful of researchers worldwide; in 2011 when the first prototypes were appearing, we started the Insigneo Institute here in Sheffield. Six years later we are celebrating Insigneo with a continental event. I cannot wait to see what the next six years will bring.”

As part of the Insigneo Institute, University academics are developing innovative ways to apply in silico technologies and expertise to improve lives. Key research includes:

The CT2S service that predicts the risk of hip fracture of osteoporotic patients simply from a CT exam;

The VIRTUheart tool, which creates a computer model of the arteries supplying blood to a patient’s heart. This model can be used to help predict the most effective treatment for patients with coronary artery disease, currently the leading cause of death worldwide.

Research into the strength of children’s bones, which could help in the design of safer car seats.

The development of virtual reality colonoscopies, helping clinicians to detect abnormalities in the digestive system.

Contributions to the NIHR Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre where modelling techniques are being applied to support assessments of neuro-motor function. The Insigneo researchers will combine sensor information with MRI images of the musculo-skeletal system to build virtual patients.

The University of Sheffield is also leading the way in training a new generation of scientists to use computerised techniques to improve disease diagnosis and treatment in the healthcare sector through Insigneo’s revolutionary MSc in Computational Medicine.

