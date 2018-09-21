Sheffield’s rich musical talent set to be celebrated with day of performances

Series of musical performances set to be held throughout Sheffield to celebrate the city’s rich musical heritage

Sheffield Makes Music showcases the brilliant musical curators, contributors and talent the city has to offer

City-wide performances also coincide with BBC Music Day with BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq set to broadcast his show live from the Spiegeltent at Barker’s Pool

A series of performances celebrating Sheffield’s rich musical heritage is set to be held in venues throughout the city centre next week (Friday 28 September 2018).

The special day of celebrations, curated by Penny Blackham from the University of Sheffield’s Partnerships and Regional Engagement Team, is celebrating the brilliant musical creators, contributors and talent the city has to offer.

From Grime poetry, arias and bluegrass to children’s choirs, experimental electronic soundscapes and buskers, Sheffield Makes Music will weave the musical sounds of the city via a range of acoustic performances and opera.

The city-wide performances are also set to coincide with BBC Music Day, which will see BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq broadcast his show live from the Spiegeltent in Barker’s Pool.

Penny Blackham said: "In curating Sheffield Makes Music I have tried to reflect how music is in the DNA of the city. There are more children in Sheffield that have music lessons in and out of school than pretty much any other city in the UK. It is this foundation that the city’s heritage has been built on and one I am keen to show at Sheffield Makes Music with the blend of performers and musical styles.

“The events will feature performances from musicians such as choirs, orchestras, hip hop artists, surf music bands and opera singers, who have all grown in the city and are all brilliant. You literally can't stop Sheffielders from making music."

Steve Lamacq said: “I’m thrilled to be coming back to Sheffield for BBC Music Day, with a show that’ll include an array of local artists; some old friends and some new faces. We’re going to have a choir, a legendary Sheffield troubadour, some spoken word Grime and a pop quiz, to find out just how much we know about the musical heritage of the city.

“Not to mention a session from Drenge, a word with the Mayor – and a surprise guest on the phone. We’ve put a lot into this, so that we can really try and represent the diversity and creativity that Sheffield always gives us.”

The Sheffield Makes Music celebrations will also form part of Festival of the Mind – a 10 day city-wide festival showcasing some of the latest pioneering research from the University of Sheffield in collaboration with the city’s creative, cultural and digital industries.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield, who curated Festival of the Mind, added: “We're thrilled to deliver Sheffield Makes Music in partnership with such brilliant local musicians and venues, really celebrating the talent they bring to our city. The event is set to bring Sheffield alive and can get others talking about the exciting music our city has to offer."

Sheffield Makes Music is supported by: BBC Music Day, the University of Sheffield, Festival of the Mind, BBC Radio 6 Music, Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District), Sheffield City Council and LAVS (the Lavatory and Ablution Venue Scheme).

For a full list of events at Sheffield Makes Music, including venue and ticket information, visit: http://festivalofthemind.group.shef.ac.uk/sheffield-music/

For more information on Festival of the Mind, including a full list of events, visit: http://festivalofthemind.group.shef.ac.uk/

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.