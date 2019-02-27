University of Sheffield takes 17 'top 100' spots in global subject rankings

University of Sheffield is ranked second in the world for Library and Information Management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2019

Sheffield is 13 th in the UK and 75 th in the world in the overall QS World University Rankings

in the UK and 75 in the world in the overall QS World University Rankings University is world-leading for influential research and has an outstanding reputation amongst academics and employers

The University of Sheffield has reaffirmed its position as a world-leading institution for research and teaching in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2019.

The league table named the University second best in the world for Library and Information Management, reflecting the outstanding research and teaching of the University of Sheffield’s Information School.

A further 16 subjects were ranked in the top 100 in the world, six of which were within the top 50. These included: Architecture, which climbed nine places from last year to be ranked 21st in the world; Civil and Structural Engineering; Development Studies; Archaeology; and Geography.

The University of Sheffield's Information School has been at the forefront of developments in the information field for more than 50 years and has an international reputation for its high quality teaching and research. It has achieved the highest possible grade in every one of the Research Assessment Exercise (RAE) evaluations of research quality in UK universities since these began in 1989. Research from the school fundamentally explores the power of information in the digital world, and examines how people, organisations and society use information to shape and influence our increasingly dynamic and complex world.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject rank the world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 48 subjects as of 2019.

Evaluating over 1,200 universities across 78 countries, each of the subject rankings is compiled using insight from over 83,000 academics, over 42,000 employers and 150 million citations from 22 million academic papers.

Overall, the University of Sheffield has been ranked as the 13th best institution in the UK and 75th in the world, a rise from the previous placing of 82nd.

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.