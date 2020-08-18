University of Sheffield's response to government’s reversal on A level algorithm use



It is important that students feel their results fairly reflect the work they have put in throughout the duration of their studies, so we are pleased that A Level results will now be determined by teacher-predicted grades.

We have been working hard to be as flexible and fair as possible to support our applicants - including those from disadvantaged backgrounds - in being able to come to study at Sheffield. We will continue to do all we can to help students study on the right course for them.

We are pleased to be able to accept all applicants who now meet the terms of their original offer by 7 September (31 August for Dentistry) on all programmes that do not have strict limitations on the number of people who can study on the course each year – for example due to capacity constraints.

For those students who now meet the requirements of their offer but are applying to courses with capacity constraints like an externally-determined cap (e.g. medicine), we will do all we can to offer a place this year and we will guarantee deferred entry to September 2021.

For applicants who receive higher results from the teacher predicted grades, but still do not quite meet their original offer terms, we will consider these applications on a case-by-case basis and may still be able to offer places to these applicants if there are places available on their chosen course.

Like all universities, we need to consider a number of factors when planning our next academic year, including allowing adequate space for social distancing on campus and adhering to capacity constraints like an externally-determined cap. In light of the late policy change from the government, we will do everything we can to work through these factors over the coming days,

We are looking forward to welcoming all our new students to Sheffield in the autumn.