Santander Universities supports University of Sheffield students

The University of Sheffield has signed a new three-year agreement with Santander Universities which will see the company donate £225,000 to support a range of areas across the University.

The University has had a relationship with Santander since 2010, which has seen the bank donate in excess of £500,000 to the University, as well as having a branch within the Sheffield Students’ Union dedicated to supporting Sheffield students in financial matters.

This latest agreement will see the University receive £75,000 a year for the next three years, which will be used to provide international scholarships, and widen participation with scholarships for students from underrepresented areas. Awards will also encourage entrepreneurship at the University through Entrepreneurship Summer School Bursaries, as well as supporting our award winning ‘Give It A Go’ scheme to provide courses in employability, language and cultural awareness.

The agreement was signed by University of Sheffield President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Keith Burnett and Matt Hutnell, the Director of Santander Universities UK on Wednesday 27 September 2017.

Sir Keith, who has been instrumental in establishing the University’s relationship with Santander, said: “The University of Sheffield has been proud to work with Santander to create wonderful educational opportunities over the last seven years and we are delighted to be extending this relationship today.

“We share in common a commitment to the positive impact of international students and international partnerships, and both organisations see the vital transformative power of education around the world.

“Another shared commitment is to opening opportunity for those who may need additional help to access education but who we know will flourish and achieve tremendous things when they receive it. Our University of Sheffield was founded in 1905, to help 'bring the highest education within the reach of the child of the working man...' and we continue to take this challenge seriously.

“From our industry sponsored apprentices to our outreach activities with schools, our ambition is to ensure all students have the opportunity to study and excel at Sheffield and we are deeply grateful to Santander for helping to support work which gives opportunities to students who truly value it. We look forward to developing this partnership and sharing our successes in the years to come.”

Santander Universities is a division of Santander committed to supporting its communities. Since 2007 Santander Universities has been supporting universities across the UK, providing increased access to study through scholarships, mobility awards, research grants and university customer support.

Following the signing the party met with previous recipients of Santander awards, to hear stories about the impact that these have had, and the difference they have made to Sheffield students’ lives and prospects.

