Sheffield scientist continues bid to save UK bird population

Professor of Zoology, Tim Birkhead FRS from the University of Sheffield explores bird population decline with the BBC’s Claudia Hammond and historian and writer Adam Nicolson.

Experts and academics hope conversation will spark interest from the public to support and save UK seabird populations.

A zoology professor at the University of Sheffield who has studied seabirds for over 45 years, met with historian and writer Adam Nicolson FRSL and BBC Broadcaster Claudia Hammond this week, (October 16) to encourage the public to support and save the UK seabird populations.

The event, hosted at the Royal Society in London, explored how people can be inspired to preserve and protect seabirds in the UK. With seabird populations devastatingly on the decline, and down a third since 1950, the event was a chance for conservationists and scientists to discuss the task of turning this around.

Attendees also explored how writers, scientists and conservationists can engage the public on this issue and spark their imagination to ensure the preservation of such species is at the forefront of their minds.

Professor Tim Birkhead, a renowned ornithologist and author, whose ground breaking studies at the University of Sheffield have helped improve understanding of animal behaviour, evolution and ecology said: “It was a privilege to sit down and discuss a topic so close to my heart at the Royal Society in London this week. It’s crucial we continue to discuss seabirds, including the long term monitoring of the guillemot population on Skomer Island, for years to come. Most seabird populations in the UK are currently in a dire situation so it’s more important than ever that academics explore and discuss how we can engage the public on this topic.”

Professor Tim Birkhead was recently recognised for his dedication to the study of seabirds with two prestigious awards, one from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the other from the Society for the Study of Evolution (SSE) as well as a National Teaching Fellowship by the Higher Education Academy (HEA). He has also previously been named UK Bioscience Teacher of the Year by the UK Society of Biology in honour of his inspirational teaching.

Tim also recently discussed his long term study of the guillemot population on the island of Skomer, in Wales on BBC Radio 4’s Life Scientific program.

Conversation at the Royal Society

Tim Birkhead is a zoologist of behaviour and evolution at the University of Sheffield. His books, Bird Sense and The Most Perfect Thing have both been previously shortlisted for the Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize.

Adam Nicolson is an award-winning author of books about history, landscape, literature and the sea.

The event was chaired by science writer and broadcaster Claudia Hammond and was hosted in partnership with the Royal Society of Literature.

Professor Tim Birkhead on BBC Radio 4

The Department of Animal and Plant Sciences at the University of Sheffield is one of the world's leading centres for animal biology.

