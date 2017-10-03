Professor Steve Jones joins Nuclear AMRC as Chief Technology Officer

Renowned welding expert Professor Steve Jones CEng FWeldI has joined the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Professor Jones joins from Coventry University, where he held the post of professor in manufacturing systems and processes at the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Institute. He previously worked at Rolls-Royce as global engineering specialist for joining sciences, where he worked closely with the company's civil nuclear division to secure the ASME N-stamp qualification, and worked with the Nuclear AMRC as visiting professor of welding engineering.

As CTO, Professor Jones is responsible for ensuring that the Nuclear AMRC is focused on providing innovative technical solutions that will give the UK supply chain a competitive advantage in the global nuclear market.

"The CTO is a fundamental position in the organisation, and Steve will be a great addition to the centre and the team," says Nuclear AMRC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Storer. "I am really pleased to welcome Steve, who will be responsible for ensuring our technical strategy is directly linked to the market, to make sure we are delivering the right applied research for UK industry."

Professor Jones will lead the development of the technology strategy at the Nuclear AMRC, ensuring that the centre is delivering truly advanced manufacturing methods to the nuclear industry. A fundamental part of this is to make sure that the centre is meeting the current needs of the supply chain to improve productivity and reduce manufacturing risk in machining and fabrication.

"Our sector is understandably very conservative, so introducing new technologies that challenge existing codes and practices requires extremely strong de-risking procedures reinforced by substantial data to justify their inception," Professor Jones says.

"I believe there are still significant benefits to be realised through optimising current practices and competences. This will accelerate performance and improve capability, without the need for a step change in skills and unnecessary costs."

Jones started his manufacturing career in 1980 as an apprentice welder with Rolls-Royce Motors in Shrewsbury. He studied for 17 years with the Open University while working in industry, achieving his doctorate in materials and welding engineering in 2003.

"Combining engineering practicality with long-term academic training allows me to describe myself as a 'pracademic' – a word I am cautious about using in potentially tongue-tied situations, but a credential that I hope will add to the already highly proficient skills set at the Nuclear AMRC," he says.

Professor Jones is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of The Welding Institute. He succeeds Stuart Dawson as CTO, who has moved to the same position at the Nuclear AMRC's sister centre, the AMRC with Boeing.

Additional Information Nuclear AMRC The Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre helps UK manufacturers win work in the nuclear sector – in civil new build, operations and decommissioning, and in naval power. The Nuclear AMRC combines academic innovation with industry expertise to help UK manufacturers improve capabilities and performance along the supply chain. Its facilities and services are open to all. The centre's engineers and sector specialists work with companies to develop innovative techniques and optimised processes for large-scale high-precision manufacturing. Companies can use the Nuclear AMRC's state-of-the-art workshop to develop and test new processes on production-scale machines without losing capacity in their own factories. The Nuclear AMRC also provides a range of business support to help manufacturers enter the nuclear supply chain and compete worldwide. The Fit For Nuclear programme is a unique diagnostic tool which lets companies measure their operations against the standards required to supply the nuclear industry, and take the necessary steps to close any gaps. The Nuclear AMRC is backed by industry leaders and government, and managed by the University of Sheffield. It is part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, a national alliance of seven leading manufacturing research centres. namrc.co.uk The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.