Sheffield Students’ Union remains ‘the best’ for 11th year running

The University of Sheffield Students’ Union last week accepted the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union, rooting the organisation firmly in the top spot that it has held for 11 years.

The Students’ Union Chief Executive Jaki Booth, and President Lilian Jones, accepted the national award at the ceremony hosted by comedian Omid Djalili. The Whatuni award winners were determined by over 43,000 student reviews from up and down the country.

President Lilian Jones said: "This award is a testament to the massive collective effort to ensure our students have the best possible time at University, through representing their interests, offering advice and support, and providing amazing facilities. We are powered by students, and it is thanks to the ambitious work of them and our dedicated staff that we have secured our place at the top for another year. I am immensely proud."

Whatuni was told by students that Sheffield Students’ Union:

“Has Amazing club nights volunteer societies, amazing collections, just great!” Alex, Clinical Neurology.

“So much stuff to do and loads of diversity.” Laura, Chemical Engineering.

“The best student union in the country loads of social space, places to eat, help centres, banking and more.” Rosie, Health and Human Sciences.

The Students’ Union, located at the heart of the University campus, is at the centre of the student experience. Offering around 350 student clubs and societies, it provides a hub where students from across the world can come together to try new activities, access advice and support, make friends and try something new.

The building is home to a 400-seat cinema, venues for live entertainment and club nights, places to eat and drink and to study and socialise.

Sheffield Students’ Union was ranked No1 in the Times Higher Education survey from 2009 - 2018. It has been ranked top by Whatuni for three years running.

