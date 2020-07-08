Sheffield Students’ Union named best in UK for fourth year running

University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union awarded the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year.

Over 41,000 student reviews from across the UK contributed towards the awards, with Sheffield Students’ Union commended for its provision of a cinema, shops, study areas, a wide range of food outlets and excellent student activities.

The Students’ Union was also voted number one by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey for 10 years running before the survey closed in 2018.

The University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union has been awarded the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union, rooting the organisation firmly at the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.

The Whatuni award winners are determined by over 41,000 student reviews from across the UK, with the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union commended for its provision of a cinema, shops, study areas, a wide range of food outlets and excellent student activities.

The University of Sheffield's Students’ Union President Beth Eyre said: "Sheffield Students’ Union is powered by our students, who in the current circumstances have come together to find incredibly creative ways to socialise and support each other. This award is recognition of the hard work and commitment of our students and staff who improve the lives of University of Sheffield students and beyond. I’m so proud to accept this award on their behalf."

Earlier this year the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union was ranked number one in the UK for 2020 by Student Hut. The awards continue the legacy of ten years at the top; from 2008 to 2018 the Students' Union was voted number one by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey before the survey closed in 2018.

Sheffield Students’ Union is powered by our students, who in the current circumstances have come together to find incredibly creative ways to socialise and support each other. This award is recognition of the hard work and commitment of our students and staff who improve the lives of University of Sheffield students and beyond. University of Sheffield's Students’ Union President Beth Eyre

This year’s Whatuni ceremony took place on Twitter due to the coronavirus crisis, where winners were announced via video throughout the day. The University of Sheffield was also nominated for the 2020 Whatuni Student Choice awards for University of the Year, Facilities and Societies and Sports.

The Students’ Union, located at the heart of the University campus, is at the centre of the student experience. As well as being home to over 350 student-led societies, the University of Sheffield's Students’ Union offers shops, venues for live entertainment and club nights, places to eat, drink, study and socialise, a nursery and a 400-seat cinema. It provides a hub where students from across the world can come together to try new activities, access advice and support, make friends and try something new.

It offers committees to support specific student groups including LGBT+, BME, disabled and international students as well as support for students who want to campaign on issues important to them. It is also home to the award-winning Student Advice Centre, which offers information and advice to students.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Students’ Union has adapted quickly, with student societies hosting activities online ranging from meditation classes and baking tutorials to dance groups and club nights and the Students’ Union recently organised an online music festival to bring everyone together even more during this time.

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: "It's fantastic news that the University of Sheffield’s Students' Union has been voted the best Students' Union in the country.

"Our Students' Union is at the very heart of student life in Sheffield and provides an enriching experience and place where students can take part in new activities, make friends and access advice and support. We’re delighted that it has received national recognition for another consecutive year."

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.