University of Sheffield named in top 100 in the QS World University Rankings

University of Sheffield ranked 13th best university in the UK and 82nd in the world

The University performed among the top 9 per cent in the QS World University Rankings 2018

University of Sheffield is one of only five of the 16 ranked Russell Group universities to improve its position in this year’s rankings

The University of Sheffield has today (Thursday 8 June 2017) been named one of the best universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2018, reaffirming its position as a leading global university for teaching and research.

Released today, the rankings recognise the University as the 13th best institution in the UK and 82nd in the world. Of the 16 Russell Group institutions that are ranked in the QS top 100, the University of Sheffield is one of only five to improve its position from last year.

The University - which has a global reputation for leading the way in inspiring its students and staff to achieve excellence, make a difference and change lives through discovery and understanding - performed among the top 9 per cent in the QS World University Rankings. Considering there are approximately 26,000 universities globally, this makes the University of Sheﬃeld one of the top 1 per cent of universities in the world.

The QS global ranking provides a definitive guide to the world’s 959 top universities. The expert opinion of 75,015 academics and 40,455 employers contributed to the 2018 edition of the rankings. 12.3m papers and 75.1m citations were analysed to measure the impact of the research produced by the universities ranked.

As well as ranking highly for academic and employer reputation, the international students indicator was the strongest for the University of Sheﬃeld. The University ranked 64th in the world for this indicator, which is based on the proportion of students that are international.

The University of Sheffield has previously been recognised for providing outstanding support for international students and has shown its longstanding commitment through its global #WeAreInternational campaign, which highlights the crucial value of international students to the UK. The campaign, which is now backed by more than 150 universities and international organisations, was jointly founded by the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor and its Students’ Union.

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, Professor Sir Keith Burnett, said: “It is encouraging to see that The University of Sheffield is again rated so highly in this global ranking of universities. Despite the outstanding development of universities in Asia and other parts of the world, our University is rightly known internationally for the standard of our scholarship and teaching, but also for the pioneering ways we work with industry and other partners to improve the economy and people’s lives.

“Education is a crucial long-term investment for the public good. This was something which was understood by the industrialists and working people who raised the funds to found this university over a hundred years ago and who were determined to create ‘a University for the people’ which would improve the economy, health and put the highest quality education within the reach of ‘the child of the working man’. Today we continue to fulfil that promise, making a difference in our city and region but to people around the world.”

The University of Sheffield was recently voted number one in the Russell Group and third best university nationally for student experience. The Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2017 also voted the University of Sheffield’s Students' Union best in the UK for the ninth year in a row.

Additional Information The full QS World University Rankings 2018 can be found here from 8 June 2017 while a guide to the methodology can be found here. The QS World University Rankings are produced using citations data sourced by Elsevier’s Scopus database. The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.