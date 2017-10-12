University of Sheffield honoured with Employer Champion award for supporting technicians

The University of Sheffield has been honoured with a Science Council’s Employer Champion Award in recognition of its commitment to highlighting the value and importance of its technical staff.

Belinda Phipps, CEO of the Science Council, presented the award to the University of Sheffield’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Keith Burnett, at the TechNet networking event - a special celebratory event held at the University for its technicians.

The award follows the University’s Technical Development and Modernisation project, in partnership with the Institute of Science and Technology (IST), which seeks to understand and find solutions to the looming crisis in technical expertise in the UK.

In 2016, the University launched the UK’s first National Centre for Professional Technicians in Higher Education, which brings together experts and resources for universities in the UK to deliver a sustainable future for technical staff and services in the 21st century.

The TechNet event saw technicians from the University receive their Professional Registration Awards, as well as a talk by Sir Keith – who is also the President of the Science Council - on the important role that technicians play in higher education and their impact on the UK economy.

Tracy Wray, Director of HR and Communication at the University of Sheffield, also gave a talk on the actions the University is taking to support the apprenticeship scheme.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "It gives me very great pleasure to accept the Employer Champion Award, both as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield and as President of the Science Council. Both organisations are deeply committed to the vital importance of technical staff and to their development."

He added: “Our University is deeply committed to technical education and professional development and we recognise the vital importance of technicians to the future of scholarship and the UK. We know that to thrive in the future, we will need all the skills which allow us to discover and understand the world, to address its challenges and to create the wealth the nation will need in the years ahead."

