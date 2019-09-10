University of Sheffield joins global media initiative to boost climate coverage

University of Sheffield among more than 170 media outlets to join global Covering Climate Now initiative

University to focus communications on research and policies designed to solve the climate crisis from 16-23 September 2019

Sheffield academics pioneering research to build sustainable food and energy systems

The University of Sheffield has joined more than 170 international media outlets in committing to a week of coverage focused on the climate crisis.

Covering Climate Now, an initiative co-founded by The Nation and the Columbia Journalism Review, in partnership with The Guardian, aims to break the climate silence that has long prevailed within too much of the news media.

Newspapers, websites, broadcasters, journalists and institutions have come together to run a week of focused climate coverage, to begin on 16 September and culminate on 23 September, the day of the landmark UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

The University of Sheffield has pledged to increase the amount and the visibility of its climate coverage – to make it clear to its audiences that climate breakdown is the overriding story of our time. All participants in Covering Climate Now will give the climate crisis the attention and prominence scientists have long said it demands, so that the public and policymakers can make wise choices.

Throughout the week, the University of Sheffield will highlight its world-leading research and expertise on how climate breakdown is unfolding and the solutions Sheffield academics are pioneering to end greenhouse gas emissions, build a sustainable economy and restore the natural world.

The initiative comes after the launch of the Energy Institute and Institute for Sustainable Food at the University of Sheffield, which bring together academics from across all disciplines to develop an affordable and clean energy future, and feed the world while restoring our environment.

The University will also demonstrate the policies and practices it has introduced to reduce its own environmental impact and empower staff and students to make more sustainable choices.

Professor Gill Valentine, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield, said: “Universities are uniquely placed to respond to the global challenges we face. By bringing together academic expertise across a range of disciplines, we can help to find solutions to the greatest challenges facing humanity.

“We also educate the next generation, ensuring that those who will be most affected by the climate crisis have the skills needed to find solutions.

“At Sheffield, we’re committed to not only finding solutions to global problems, but to translating our research into real-world solutions that make our campus and city more sustainable.”

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.