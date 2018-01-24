University of Sheffield invited to be a member of CESAER

University of Sheffield invited to be a member of prestigious European association that recognises and unites universities of science and technology that champion excellence in higher education, training, research and innovation

Sheffield joins 50 other universities from 26 countries around the globe

The University of Sheffield has been elected as a member of the Conference of European Schools for Advanced Engineering Education and Research (CESAER).

CESAER is a European association of leading specialised and comprehensive universities of science and technology that: champion excellence in higher education, training, research and innovation; influence debate; contribute to the realisation of open knowledge societies; and, deliver significant scientific, economic, social and societal impact.

By becoming a member, the University of Sheffield will be united with over 50 leading universities of science and technology across 26 countries. CESAER will provide the University of Sheffield with unrivalled access to exchange with staff in like-minded institutions, connections to a wide range of stakeholders, including policy-makers, politicians and funders, support to take forward specific collaborative activities and initiatives to further learning and teaching, research excellence and innovation, strategic positioning of the institution and good university governance, and an attractive range of annual events per annum.

Professor Mike Hounslow, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering, said: “It is our belief that education and research can thrive only in an open world. Joining CAESER is both a statement from us that we are open to the world and a mechanism by which to maintain that openness.”

Additional Information The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.