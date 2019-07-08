Smart factory test bed drives manufacturing innovation

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, today (Monday 8 July 2019) opened the country’s first research and development (R&D) test bed facility dedicated to helping UK manufacturing develop digital solutions to drive innovation and productivity in their companies.

Mr Clark visited Factory 2050 at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to see how a powerful private sector consortium led by Rolls-Royce and Accenture – and drawn from the aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical industries – has collaborated with the AMRC to develop a connected facility that will de-risk investment in the digital technologies at the heart of the government’s Industrial Strategy and Made Smarter initiative.

He was given a tour of the connected smart factory test bed which included real time data streams from remote machining activities, smart assembly using intelligent work benches and augmented reality, visual inspection linked to artificial intelligence and a reconfigurable factory cell.

The test bed aims to show the significant opportunities of applying digital technologies to manufacturing with 50 per cent productivity benefit, 30 per cent reduction in defects and 50 per cent improved time to market increasingly being demonstrated.

Secretary of State Greg Clark said: “From its two leading universities to the new Boeing factory, Sheffield has a bright future as a leader internationally for advanced manufacturing, innovation and R&D.

“The facilities at this first Smart Factory Test Bed will be a real asset to the city and the UK. Working with some of the UK’s strongest sectors – aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical - to provide insights into the future of digitally-connected manufacturing and showcasing how industry can use these technologies to transform productivity and performance

“This is our modern Industrial Strategy in action, with Made Smarter working directly with businesses on the ground to provide advice and support. Through Made Smarter and the Made Smarter Commission we’re working with leading figures from industry and academia to boost productivity and create thousands of new highly skilled jobs.”

University of Sheffield President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Koen Lamberts, who spoke at the event, said: “The test bed addresses three of the four R&D Industrial Strategy grand challenges – artificial intelligence and data analytics, the ageing society, and clean growth which shows how Sheffield’s research talents are aligned to national policy.

“As a civic university we are especially pleased that one of the connected cells the Secretary of State saw today involves work with Rolls-Royce and a Sheffield based digital technology company that is helping push back the boundaries of the possible on artificial intelligence and addresses government concern to increase the number of digital technology companies providing solutions for manufacturing industries, which is the aim of the AMRC’s Digital Meet manufacturing programme.”

Professor Keith Ridgway, founder and Executive Dean of the University of Sheffield AMRC, said: “This open access test bed shows the power of digital, the power of collaboration, and the power of the North to drive the new economy. Working closely with one of the UK’s most innovative companies, Rolls-Royce, and with the innovation leaders at Accenture, the AMRC has created a facility where manufacturing companies, from global brands like Airbus to family firms like Footprint Tools, can come to de-risk the development of digital solutions that will drive innovation across their businesses.”

The University of Sheffield AMRC, which is part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, has laid the foundations for using connected, real time data to track the manufacturing lifecycle of components, from machining and inspection through to assembly using digital work instructions displayed through augmented reality.

The Director of Global Manufacturing at Rolls-Royce Dr Hamid Mughal said: “We’re proud to have played the lead industrial role in creating this unique capability. Today, there are many challenges in implementing digital in manufacturing at an industrial scale and pace with only a few real examples of ‘true’ Smart Factories providing seamless integration from the ‘Top floor to the Shop floor.’

“The high total cost of implementation, lack of interoperability, high number of legacy assets plus concerns around cyber are major barriers to exploitation. We want to commoditise this technology and ultimately want this landscape to become both predictable and ‘economical’ for the OEMs and their supply chains. This testbed will provide an open, agnostic platform to explore, challenge, mature, exploit and ultimately accelerate transformational technologies in the wider UK manufacturing base.”

Juergen Maier CBE, Siemens UK CEO and Made Smarter Co-Chair, who was at the launch along with the Made Smarter Commission, praised the work of the consortium: “What we have seen here shows that industry and technology partners are getting on with the job of making the UK more productive and ready for a fourth industrial revolution. What is really exciting is that it is being led in Sheffield, by a real movement of companies of all sizes supported by innovation excellence from our Catapults. Our challenge is spread the word and make sure manufacturers know about the potential of new digital technologies”

Olly Benzecry, UK and Ireland Managing Director at Accenture said: “This facility and the Industrial Strategy Challenge Funding will help accelerate a stronger industrial future for the UK. Investment such as this is crucial to help industry change how they conceive, design, engineer, manufacture and operate products and services with digital technology, what we call Industry X.0. Made Smarter is already making significant strides in providing leadership in this area and supporting UK industry to improve its competitiveness.”

The Smart Factory test bed has been built on representative cyber and physical environments and provides a robust open agnostic innovation framework to explore, challenge, mature and exploit these rapidly evolving technologies. Working with both large and small-scale technology companies Industry can test and mature not only new technologies, but data strategies and new business models and promote common standards and interoperability.

