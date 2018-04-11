University of Sheffield to join new £5 million social science commercialisation platform

The University of Sheffield will become a founding partner in a new £5m consortium, set up to promote business engagement and entrepreneurship focused on social science research.

The funding, part of Research England’s Connecting Capability Fund, will support ASPECT (A social sciences platform for entrepreneurship, commercialisation and transformation) – a pioneering collaboration between leading universities and businesses to develop the commercial potential of social sciences.

ASPECT will bring together the best social science ideas with leading businesses and entrepreneurs to create new products and businesses which will solve pressing social challenges and improve productivity, a key aim of the UK Government’s recent Industrial Strategy.

The social sciences have traditionally lagged behind STEM disciplines when it comes to industry engagement and commercialisation - with research more commonly applied to policy and civil society, rather than the private sector. ASPECT seeks to re-address this balance.

Led by the London School of Economics and Political Science, the ASPECT consortium will include the Universities of Manchester, Sussex, Sheffield and Oxford, alongside business partners and investors. Over time, the ambition is to broaden the partnership to an increasing number of HEI and businesses.

Commenting on the creation of ASPECT, Professor James Wilsdon, Director of Research and Innovation for the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: “Industrial strategy in an economy such as the UK’s, which is 79 per cent services, needs the social and behavioural sciences. As various reviews have highlighted, we need more social scientists to engage with commercial opportunities to apply their research. We need to do more to build alliances with the companies and sectors that rely on our expertise.

“The ASPECT platform is a huge opportunity to ensure social science contributes to the UK’s industrial strategy and to tackling our productivity crisis. It will quickly become a hub of best practice, building networks and capacity for business engagement across the social sciences.”

