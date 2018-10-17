University ranked in Times Higher Education world top 100 for social sciences

University of Sheffield ranked 54th internationally and 10th in the UK for social sciences in Times Higher Education Subject Rankings 2019

Ranking recognises University’s innovative teaching and world-class research across a range of social science subjects

The University of Sheffield has been ranked as one of the world’s top universities for its teaching and research in the social sciences by Times Higher Education.

The University was named 54th internationally and 10th in the UK in the Times Higher Education Social Sciences Subject Rankings 2019 - a rise on last year’s position of 63rd globally.

The annual league table, published today (17 October 2018), includes 666 institutions from across the world and assesses teaching and research across a range of subjects, from international relations and politics to geography.

Professor Craig Watkins, Vice-President for Social Sciences and Head of Faculty at the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted the University of Sheffield has been recognised as world-leading for its innovative teaching and world-class research in the social sciences.

“Our Faculty of Social Sciences has a longstanding reputation for delivering research that shapes policy and practice across the globe and address the major challenges facing society today.

“This research drives and enhances our social science teaching, which aims to give our students the skills, knowledge, and the ability to flourish in their future careers.”

Over the last 20 years, the Faculty’s departments have been consistently ranked at the top in UK research assessments and the impact of its research is exemplary – recognised by national research council prizes and international awards.

Professor Gill Valentine, Acting President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield, said: “Our Faculty of Social Sciences is home to some of the world’s leading social scientists. Our researchers are working across disciplines and countries – with policy makers, businesses and communities – to make a difference to the world in which we live.

“We’re extremely proud that our research and teaching have been recognised for being among the best in the world by Times Higher Education.”

Construction work is expected to start on a new world-leading social science facility at the University in early 2019, subject to final approval through University governance.

The building will enhance learning for students through its new collaborative teaching and social spaces and will house a wide range of social science disciplines under the same roof for the first time. It will also include an interdisciplinary research hub, bringing together cross-cutting research centres to tackle global societal challenges.

