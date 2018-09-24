Wonders of the universe brought to life at Sound of Science concert

University of Sheffield scientists set to host exhilarating audio-visual celebration of science

Family-friendly concert to feature explosive demonstrations exploring some of the universe’s biggest scientific wonders

From jets of coloured fire to swinging glitter disco balls, the concert will explore questions such as what the universe and people are made of and why objects stick to the ground instead of floating into space

A series of fiery, colourful and explosive demonstrations exploring some of the universe’s biggest scientific wonders are set to be performed in Sheffield as part of an exhilarating new family-friendly concert.

The Sound of Science, developed by Dr Nate Adams, Professor Duncan Cameron and Mel Hannah from the University of Sheffield in partnership with musicians Dean Horner and Kevin Pearce, will feature live electropop music from a house band and incredible 3D visuals that leap from the screen in an audio-visual celebration of science.

From jets of coloured fire and giant swinging glitter disco balls to lamps made from lard and colourful explosions, the concert will explore questions such as what the universe and people are made of, why objects stick to the ground instead of floating into space and what is light and why people are eating it.

Developed as an experience for all the family, the Sound of Science is part of the University’s Festival of the Mind – a 10 day city-wide festival showcasing some of the latest pioneering research from the University of Sheffield in collaboration with the city’s creative, cultural and digital industries.

Dr Nate Adams said: “The concert is set to feature dramatic, engaging demonstrations of science together with music and extraordinary visuals to explore our favourite mysteries of the universe. It’s a chance for people of all ages to see experiments that entertain, make you laugh, gasp and sit on the edge of your seat, but it may also inspire you to be more curious of the world around you, how it works and what it’s made of.

“The world and our universe are filled with scientific wonders, so we hope that the concert can help to demonstrate this and that people and their families will join us in celebrating how amazing science can be.”

The Sound of Science concert is being held on Friday 28 September and Saturday 29 September 2018 at the University of Sheffield’s Firth Hall.

For timings and ticket information, visit: http://festivalofthemind.group.shef.ac.uk/the-sound-of-science/

For more information on the University’s Festival of the Mind, including a full list of events, visit: http://festivalofthemind.group.shef.ac.uk/

