University of Sheffield spin-out company helping to secure the future of UK chemistry

A new spinout company launched today (3 August 2017) by the University of Sheffield, in collaboration with the University of Leeds, will enable pharmaceutical industries to develop life-saving medicines and secure the future of chemistry research in the UK.

Formed with input from industry leaders, the innovative spinout, Redbrick Molecular Ltd, will partner closely with universities to identify commercially valuable chemistry before licensing and manufacturing compounds for use in industrial drug discovery research and development. The company will then dedicate all its profits to support further UK chemistry research through grant funding projects at its member institutions.

The company will sit at the interface between industrial customers and universities to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange, providing added value for all parties.

Professor Dave Petley, Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, said: “Universities are always seeking novel ways to translate research into industry-ready tools. I am delighted that Sheffield is a partner in Redbrick Molecular’s pioneering approach to commercialisation, which is inspirational and offers an innovative way to fund future academic research.”

Redbrick Molecular’s unique business model was conceived with input from industry experts and leading academics who wished to improve and secure chemistry research in the UK, and see this research used to develop medicines which will make a life-changing difference to people across the globe.

The venture is led by Professor Simon Jones from the University of Sheffield and industrialist Dr David Lathbury and is further supported by the world leading expertise of Professors Joe Harrity from the University of Sheffield along with Steve Marsden and Adam Nelson from the University of Leeds, among others.

The company will actively seek to build on this base by forming relationships with other higher education institutions as both licensors and future company members.

Professor of Chemistry Simon Jones, from the University of Sheffield and member of the Science Advisory Group said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase the innovative science going on in UK chemistry departments and to clearly demonstrate the commercial impact at an international level.”

Andy Hogben, Managing Director of Redbrick Molecular said: “Redbrick is specifically designed to act as a conduit between academic and industrial research. We focus on delivering industrial-grade products that are attractive to medicinal chemists working in research and development whilst supporting our academic partners to develop exciting new chemistry.”

To find out more about Redbrick Molecular please visit www.redbrickmolecular.com

