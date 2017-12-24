University statement on Ahmed Sedeeq
"The University is aware of Ahmed's situation, is in contact with his solicitor, and has taken steps to ensure we remain contactable over the holiday period.
"The University is committed to ensuring our community is open to scholars and students from across the world. However, we are unable to comment on the specific details of the case at this time."
