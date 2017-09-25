‘For the many not the few’: SPERI Annual Lecture by leading economics journalist Stephanie Flanders

Leading economics journalist Stephanie Flanders will deliver the 2017 Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) Annual Lecture at the University of Sheffield.

Her talk, ‘For the many not the few’: do we know how to deliver inclusive growth?,’ will be delivered to a sold-out audience in Firth Hall tomorrow (Tuesday 26 September 2017).

The lecture will also be streamed live on Facebook from 6pm.

The prestigious SPERI Annual Lecture has previously been delivered by former Labour leader Ed Miliband, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, Guardian journalist George Monbiot, Lord Robert Skidelsky and, most recently in November 2016, the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of SPERI at the University of Sheffield, said: “Stephanie Flanders is one of Britain's most high-profile and distinguished economic journalists. The worlds of finance and big business often seem remote to most people but Stephanie is an expert at communicating economic news and connecting it to everyday life.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the University of Sheffield to deliver the SPERI Annual Lecture. As we head towards post-Brexit Britain it is clear that a more inclusive form of growth is urgently needed, as such her lecture could not be more timely and relevant."

Stephanie Flanders was the former BBC Economics Editor from 2008 to 2013, where her analysis and on-air commentary were widely respected and broadcast around the world.

Prior to joining the BBC in 2002, she worked as a reporter at the New York Times and a speechwriter and senior advisor to US Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers in the second Clinton Administration, when she was closely involved in the management of the 1997-8 emerging market financial crises.

She has also been a Financial Times leader-writer and columnist, and an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the London Business School. She was a scholar at Balliol College, University of Oxford, where she obtained a first class degree, and attended Harvard University as a Kennedy Scholar at the Kennedy School of Government.

In 2013 she became Chief Market Strategist for the UK and Europe for J.P. Morgan Asset Management where she delivered insight into the economy and financial markets to thousands of professional investors across the UK, Europe and globally.

She was also the chair of the independent RSA Inclusive Growth Commission launched in 2016 which investigated how local economies can drive growth, productivity and prosperity through greater economic inclusivity.

In October 2017 Stephanie will return to journalism when she leaves J.P. Morgan to lead a new economics desk at Bloomberg in New York.

Her talk will be followed by a Q&A session. Follow the debate on twitter through the #SPERIFlanders hashtag.

To watch the Facebook live stream please visit: https://www.facebook.com/theuniversityofsheffield/videos/10155511741250259/

