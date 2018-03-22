Students vote University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union best nationally for tenth year running

The University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union has been voted best in the UK for the tenth year in a row by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2018.

​​Results published today (Thursday 22 March 2018) also placed the University fifth best nationally for providing the best overall student experience - the eighth year the University has ranked in the top five.

The findings from the annual survey of more than 20,000 students also placed the University third for both Good Social Life and Good Societies; top 10 in Good Facilities as well as joint seventh for the University they would most recommend to a friend.

Providing an enriching student experience that inspires our students to excel in all areas of university life is incredibly important, so it is a great source of pride to know that the University of Sheffield continues to offer the best student experience in the country. Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education



Out of 115 institutions nationally​​, the University was also ranked top 10 in Good Support and Student Welfare, thanks to its extensive facilities and close working with the Students' Union on matters relating to student welfare, well-being and mental health. This has included a new mental health service to enable students to quickly receive the clinical support they need, ensuring the University’s free, confidential support service is one in which students have confidence.

The results reaffirm the University of Sheffield as a unique place to study and a global leader in research and teaching, as well as an institution giving students an unrivalled, rich experience in a city unlike any other in the UK.

The University’s Students’ Union, located at the heart of campus, is at the centre of the student experience, offering more than 300 student clubs and societies and a hub where talented students from across the world can come together to try new activities, exceed their expectations and make new friends.

The University’s commitment to​ ​student experience is demonstrated further by the global #WeAreInternational campaign, which advocates the importance of providing the best support for students from across the world. The campaign, which is supported by more than 160 universities, education institutions and international organisations, was jointly founded by the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor and the Students’ Union. Backed by cross-parliamentary MPs, the campaign highlights the crucial value of international students to the UK.

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: “We would like to warmly congratulate the Students' Union at Sheffield for a decade of outstanding support for students from around the world and for the fantastic work they do in our community through volunteering and fundraising for local charities. We are also delighted that the University has once again received recognition for its exceptional student experience.

“For any student, selecting where to study is a crucial investment in their future, with University offering a life changing experience to help students develop socially and academically​. Providing an enriching student experience that inspires our students to excel in all areas of University life is incredibly important, so it is a great source of pride to know that the University of Sheffield continues to offer the best student experience in the country.”

Kieran Maxwell, President of the University of Sheffield Students’ Union, said: "I'm absolutely elated that Sheffield Students' Union has been ranked as the best Students' Union in the UK for the tenth year running. This recognition is a testament to our diverse opportunities, fantastic facilities and how effectively we represent students' interests. The Students' Union is at the very heart of student life in Sheffield, and it has been a massive part of mine for the past four years. I'm incredibly proud to be President when the Students' Union has reached this impressive, milestone achievement."

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.