The University of Sheffield is celebrating its latest ranking success after rising three places in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018 to 21st position.

The ranking highlights the University’s strong performance in providing graduates to leading employers and praised its pioneering work on degree apprentices, blending internationally-leading research with excellent industry-sponsored technical education.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I am delighted that the University of Sheffield has been recognised in this way for the outstanding work we do and the impact this has on the lives of students from around the world.

“For over a century, our University has been committed to research and teaching which improves the lives, health and prosperity of communities locally and globally. I would like to thank all those whose hard work has made this possible."

Earlier this month, the University was named among the best universities in the world in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018. Sheffield rose five places to be ranked 104th internationally – and 13th in the UK in this highly-regarded ranking which notes research expertise and global reputation.

