University’s international strategy nominated for Times Higher Education award

The University of Sheffield has been shortlisted for a prestigious Times Higher Education Leadership and Management Award (THELMA) for its commitment to forging strong and impactful partnerships with universities, companies and governments across the globe.

The University, which was recently named among the top 50 'most international' universities for the first time by The Times Higher Education (THE), has been shortlisted in the International Strategy of the Year category in recognition of its work to build institutional partnerships and strengthen its international profile.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony in London on 21 June 2018.

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield Professor Sir Keith Burnett, who is currently visiting China with colleagues from the Faculty of Science to develop research collaborations and student exchange, said: "I am delighted that the significant effort the University has put into greater international partnerships has been recognised in this way. The University of Sheffield has a proud record of global research collaborations in all faculties and our commitment to benefit communities includes developments in science, engineering, health and public policy around the world, as well as in our immediate locality.

"In recent years, we have made a conscious effort to further strengthen links with the world's top universities and companies, creating opportunities for staff and student exchange. This is now bearing fruit in ways which I sincerely hope will benefit our own university and partners."

The University’s collaborations now include four out of the five top universities in China, life changing work to treat disease and other health challenges, and work on Advanced Manufacturing via AMRC Asia (two operations in Korea), AMRC Oman (agriculture) and AMRC USA (aerospace with Boeing), as well as a partnership on high performance materials for the Chinese space programme.

The Times Higher Education shortlisting also acknowledges efforts to share our experience in responding to the opportunities of AI and big data in relation to what is often called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including innovative approaches to teaching in a high-tech research environment. The University will be hosting high-level visitors from China's top Tsinghua University, Stanford and Google AI later this month.

THE editor John Gill said: "The THELMAs are unique in shining a deserved spotlight on often unsung heroes from across the professional services and administration of our world-leading universities, and it’s an honour for Times Higher Education to organise an event celebrating their achievements.

"This year’s shortlist – once again featuring almost half of all UK institutions – shows that talent and dedication continue to abound, as well as a determination to find creative solutions to problems as and when they occur."

The University has also been shortlisted in the Workplace of the Year category at the annual awards.

