University of Sheffield ranked top in north for graduate employment

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019 ranks Sheffield top in the north for graduate prospects

Nearly 85 per cent of students from the University of Sheffield go into graduate-level professional employment or a period of further study within six months of leaving

The University is one of 15 favourite recruiting grounds for The Times’ 100 leading employers, according to the annual High Fliers graduate survey

The University of Sheffield is the top university in the north of England for producing employable graduates, according to data announced today (21 September 2018) by the Sunday Times.

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019 reveals that nearly 85 per cent of University of Sheffield graduates secure graduate-level employment or further study within six months of finishing their studies.

The annual guide provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 132 universities and the most authoritative UK university league table, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: "I am pleased to see that the University has been acknowledged for its extensive work with students to help ensure they graduate with the experience, tools and skills needed to succeed in their careers. Our close working relationships with a host of world-leading businesses and organisations has helped provide students with valuable work, enterprise and volunteering experience during their studies, linking their learning to real world application.

"We’re delighted that companies are keen to recruit talented graduates from the University, from engineers and scientists to geographers and trainee doctors and dentists. The impact our graduates have on society as they apply their studies to make a difference is something to be proud of."

He added: "We’re deeply committed to ensuring we provide the best support for students in finding opportunities either as employees or in establishing their own enterprises upon leaving the University."

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide for 2019 also ranks the University of Sheffield within the top three best universities in the north.

Claire Conway, Deputy Director of Careers and Employability at the University of Sheffield, said: "Here at the University of Sheffield, we partner with a wide range of employers, both in the UK and all over the world to ensure the employment prospects of our students are as strong as they can be.

"A degree from Sheffield gives students vital skills to help them build a successful and rewarding career in their chosen industries. As part of our work to boost student employability and prepare them for the graduate jobs market, we ensure leading employers work with our students during the course of their degree through internships, placements and a range of workshops.

"Our arts and humanities students for example can undertake a placement in a variety of businesses both in the UK and overseas. Students from our Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health can gain crucial experience from placements in Sheffield’s leading teaching hospitals and health service providers, while in engineering, students can take a year in industry. Our science students can gain experience working with national and multinational organisations and our social sciences students can apply their learning in organisations across the UK and beyond."

The University of Sheffield was ranked one of the best universities in Europe in The Times Higher Education (THE) Europe Teaching Rankings this summer and its Students’ Union was this year also voted best in the UK for the tenth year in a row by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2018.



