University of Sheffield’s position as a global leader endorsed by global rankings

• University ranked 12th in the UK and 106th internationally in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings

• Sheffield also named as a top university for International Outlook and for Citations

The University of Sheffield has today (26 September 2018) been named among the best universities in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2019 - one of the most comprehensive rankings of higher education institutions across the globe.

Sheffield was ranked 12th in the UK and 106th internationally in the league table, which includes 1,258 institutions worldwide. The University of Sheffield was also ranked as a top university for International Outlook and for Citations.

Professor Gill Valentine, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I am delighted that the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 have reaffirmed our place as a world-class University with a global reputation for research, excellent learning and teaching and a top-class student experience.

“The University, which is home to a global community of talent, has put a real focus on building strong international partnerships in teaching and research, so I am delighted to see our international outlook has been recognised in such a globally competitive environment.

“The fact we have also been ranked highly for citations is testament to our academic strengths and expertise across all faculties, with our leading research making a significant real-world impact to people’s daily lives and the global economy.”

Earlier this year the University of Sheffield was ranked one of the best universities in Europe in Times Higher Education’s Europe Teaching Rankings, and its Students’ Union was voted best in the UK for the tenth year in a row by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2018.

The University of Sheffield has also been recognised for its international outlook by being named one of the 'most international' universities by THE. The University has provided outstanding support for international students and has shown its longstanding commitment through its global #WeAreInternational campaign, which highlights the crucial value of international students to the UK. The campaign, which is now backed by more than 150 universities and international organisations, was jointly founded by the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor and its Students’ Union.

This summer, the University was ranked the 13th best university in the UK, 75th in the world and number one in Yorkshire and the Humber in the QS World University Rankings 2019.

