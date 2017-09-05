University of Sheffield rises five places in global university rankings

University ranked 104th in the world and 13th in the UK in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018

The University of Sheffield has today (5 September 2017) been named among the best universities in the world in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018.

Sheffield has risen five places to be ranked 104th internationally – and 13th in the UK – in one of the most comprehensive and respected rankings of higher education institutions across the globe.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I am delighted to congratulate my colleagues at the University of Sheffield for this outstanding achievement. We are thrilled the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 confirm our place as a leading global university with a world-class reputation for research, combined with excellent teaching and learning and an outstanding student experience.

“Over recent years we have put significant emphasis on international partnerships and a global community of talent, and it is especially pleasing to see this outlook acknowledged in what is a globally competitive higher education environment.

“The news also recognises our academic strengths and expertise across all faculties, which make a real difference in people’s lives and to our economy, both in our own region and the UK, but also around the world."

Earlier this year the University – which has a global reputation for leading the way in inspiring its students and staff to achieve excellence, making a difference and changing lives through discovery and understanding – was ranked the 82nd best institution in the world in the QS World University Rankings.

Of the 16 universities from the Russell Group – the UK’s leading research-intensive institutions – to feature in the QS Top 100, the University of Sheffield was one of only five to improve its position from last year.

The University was also recently voted number one in the Russell Group and third best university nationally for student experience. The Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2017 also voted the University of Sheffield’s Students' Union best in the UK for the ninth year in a row.

The University of Sheffield has previously been recognised for providing outstanding support for international students and has shown its longstanding commitment through its global #WeAreInternational campaign, which highlights the crucial value of international students to the UK. The campaign, which is now backed by more than 150 universities and international organisations, was jointly founded by the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor and its Students’ Union.

