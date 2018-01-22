BBC's Today programme to broadcast from University of Sheffield's AMRC Training Centre

BBC Radio 4's flagship current affairs show, Today, will broadcast live from the University of Sheffield's AMRC Training Centre next Monday morning (29 January 2018).

Justin Webb will be presenting the programme which will include various guests between 6am and 9am.

A limited number of tickets are available for University staff and students to experience the broadcast live. The University is also providing a free return coach transfer from campus to the AMRC Training Centre.

A light breakfast will be served.

Admission to this recording is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Apply for a ticket for the show.

Request coach transport.*

*The coach will leave from the top of Hounsfield Road (near John's Van) at 5:30am, returning at approximately 9:30.

