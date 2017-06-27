Emeritus Professor Tony Crook appointed as new Deputy Chairman of the Construction Industry Council

University of Sheffield Emeritus Professor Tony Crook CBE FAcSS has been appointed as the new Deputy Chairman of the Construction Industry Council (CIC).

Professor Crook, Emeritus Professor of Town and Regional Planning, will succeed the incumbent Chairman, Professor John Nolan, following CIC’s Council meeting in June 2018.

CIC is the representative forum for the professional bodies, research organisations and specialist business associations in the construction industry.

Its mission is to improve the UK construction industry by collectively representing and supporting the built environment professions. It represents the industry including making representations to government (and responding to consultations) on all issues affecting the industry such as infrastructure investment, education, training, standards and regulation.

It provides a single voice for professionals in all sectors of the built environment through its collective membership of 500,000 individual professionals and more than 25,000 firms of construction consultants. It has 42 professional institutes in its membership, including the Royal Institute of British Architects, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Royal Town Planning Institute, the Institute of Structural Engineers, the Chartered Institute of Building, the Institution of Civil Engineers, the Chartered institute of Housing, the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation, the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, and the Landscape Institute.

Taking up his new role, Professor Crook said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this important role. The construction industry plays a vital role in our economy. The national construction challenges we face, including the need for more housing and major transport and other infrastructure, require contributions from all our professions and disciplines. These challenges can only be addressed by the industry's professions working together so that what we create is not only fit for our needs but make places and buildings which are sustainable, safe and inclusive.

"I look forward to working with all in the industry to ensure we can do this together.”

Professor Crook is Emeritus Professor of Town and Regional Planning and was previously a Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield. He is a Chartered Town Planner and Fellow of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI). He is Deputy Chair of the Orbit Housing Group; a member of the RTPI Trustee Board, chairing its Education Committee; chaired the review of governance in Rotherham; and was on the Housing Commission for Northern England.

Recent former non executive roles include: Chair of Shelter Trustee Board; Coalfields Regeneration Trust trustee; Academy of Social Sciences council member; Sheffield Homes Ltd chair; and Lloyds Banking Group Housing Commission member. He was appointed CBE in the 2014 New Year Honours List for services to housing and the governance of charities and elected a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in 2004 in recognition of his contribution to housing research and public policy. His most recent book (co-authored with Professor John Henneberry of the Department of Urban Studies & Planning) ‘Planning Gain: providing infrastructure and affordable housing’ (Wiley Blackwell) is highly relevant to his new role and won the RTPI Research Excellence Award in 2016.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I'd like to congratulate Tony on this important new role at a crucial time for the construction industry.

"Safe and affordable housing is crucial to the UK, particularly young people who are facing unprecedented challenges in securing accommodation close to work which enables them to plan their lives and begin their own families.

"Tony's knowledge and expertise will be valuable in addressing these challenges."

