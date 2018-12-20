New Nursing Associate Apprentices will provide vital support to the health care frontline

University of Sheffield’s School of Nursing and Midwifery has been selected as the Trainee Nursing Associate Apprenticeships provider for South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

138 new Trainee Nursing Associate Apprentices met employer partners and placement providers at special launch event and induction

New Nursing Associate Apprentices will work in hospitals, nursing homes, GP surgeries and hospices across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

Trainee Nursing Associate Apprentices from across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw are set to provide vital support to frontline staff at hospitals, nursing homes, GPs, hospices and in the community.

The new apprentices had an induction day at the University of Sheffield’s School of Nursing and Midwifery this week (18 December 2018) after the school was selected as the partner education provider for across Sheffield and Doncaster.

It is estimated that the NHS workforce needs to recruit 12,500 Trainee Nursing Associate Apprentices by the end of 2019. The new profession is now regulated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council making it more appealing to employers.

Tracey Moore, Head of the University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “The Trainee Nursing Associate Apprenticeship gives people a new route into the profession. We are delighted to be able to offer this unique opportunity for the apprentices to learn at a world-leading and internationally excellent University whilst getting the real-life, invaluable experience of working in the community in hospitals, GP surgeries, nursing homes and hospices.

“We are very proud of the apprentices and look forward to working in partnership with them and their placement providers over the next two years.”

Sarah Williamson, 37, from Sheffield, is currently an In Patient Centre Assistant Practitioner at St Luke’s Hospice. The new qualification will allow Sarah to develop her career further and get valuable experience of different roles at the hospice.

“As I have a family, this route is a perfect way to develop my career. It is a great opportunity for me to continue to earn whilst I learn. This isn’t something I previously thought would be possible.

“It has been really exciting to meet the other students and I am really looking forward to starting in the new year.”

Sharon South, Clinical Learning and Development Coordinator, from St Luke’s Hospice said: “Working at a hospice is very different to what people imagine and we are delighted that this route into nursing gives the apprentices the chance to come and experience the different elements to hospice care.”

The new Nursing Associate Apprentices will start in the new year. For more information about the University of Sheffield’s School of Nursing and Midwifery please visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/snm

Additional information Employer Partners Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

St Luke’s Hospice

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Primary Care Doncaster

Cheswold Park Hospital

Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust Placement Providers Horizon Care Homes

Bluebell Wood Hospice

CCG CHC team in Sheffield and Doncaster

Chatsworth Grange Nursing Home

Palms Row Nursing Home

