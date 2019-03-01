University of Sheffield signs agreement with China’s leading Tsinghua University

The University of Sheffield has signed a collaboration agreement with China’s leading Tsinghua University to further strengthen its partnerships in research and student exchange.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Koen Lamberts and Professor Yang Bin, Vice President and Provost of Tsinghua University - one of the most highly-regarded institutions in the country.

The University has a number of collaborations with Tsinghua and last year signed an agreement to work with its flagship Future Lab on applications of computer science, machine learning, design and manufacturing.



During a week-long visit to China, the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor met Professor Yingqing Xu, Director of the Future Lab, which hosts interdisciplinary research around future technologies and is viewed by the Chinese government and industry as critical to future innovation.

The University also collaborates with Tsinghua in engineering, arts and humanities, medicine, social sciences and science.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We are extremely proud to sign a university-to-university agreement with Tsinghua University and to build on our existing successful collaborations across a range of disciplines.

“Our University has almost 3,400 Chinese students and just under 14,000 graduates living and working in China. Our academic partnerships in China are an important part of our University.



“Signing this agreement shows our commitment to our inclusive international community and to research which benefits people from across the world.”

The signing took place during a week-long visit to China, where Professor Lamberts and a delegation from Sheffield met alumni and key academic partners in the country - including Tongji University, Nanjing University and Beijing Language and Culture University.

The University of Sheffield undertakes internationally leading research and was recently named among the Top 50 most international universities in the world in the Times Higher Education Global Rankings.

