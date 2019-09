Typhoid toxin accelerates cell aging to enhance killer infection, study reveals

• New research has shown how a toxin of Salmonella Typhi that causes typhoid fever takes over DNA repair machines to age cells and boost aggressiveness of infection

• Discovery could pave the way for development of new diagnostics and earlier treatment for typhoid

• Typhoid currently affects 21 million people annually and causes 168,000 deaths

• Findings mark first study involving the Healthy Lifespan Institute at the University of Sheffield, which aims to slow down the aging process and tackle the global epidemic of multimorbidity

Scientists have revealed how the typhoid toxin works to hijack DNA repair machines and accelerate the aging of cells, a breakthrough that could pave the way for new strategies to combat the killer disease.

As part of the study, experts from the Department of Biomedical Science, with support from the new Healthy Lifespan Institute at the University of Sheffield, infected human cells in a lab with the bacterial pathogen for typhoid - Salmonella Typhi.

Using fluorescent microscopes to study how the toxin damaged the DNA at the molecular level, they discovered it induces a peculiar form of DNA damage; the toxin takes over DNA repair machines and accelerates cellular ageing, rendering them more susceptible to infection. In time, secretions from the infected cells can also cause aging in neighbouring cells, leading to faster aging at a cellular level.

Typhoid fever is a major killer in low- and middle-income countries, affecting 21 million people annually and causing 168,000 deaths. The infectious disease is a particular problem in South Asia where it is compounded by antimicrobial resistance and a lack of effective vaccines and diagnostics.

To cause typhoid, the bacterial pathogen Salmonella Typhi releases the typhoid toxin, which damages cellular DNA. Our DNA is constantly under threat by environmental factors such as smoking and UV light, but cells usually have robust DNA repair machines to combat these threats. In the case of the typhoid toxin attacking our cells, it is this repair machine function that gets hijacked. Dr Angela Ibler, who made the discovery, dubbed the DNA damage response RING - Response induced by a Genotoxin - in reference to the single-strand breaks in the double helix of human cell DNA that accumulate in a signature ring-like pattern.

The findings, published in Nature Communications could potentially enable the toxin-associated cellular aging to be used as a biomarker to help with earlier diagnosis and faster treatment for typhoid sufferers.

Dr Daniel Humphreys, who led the study from the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: "Our findings have shown that pathogenic bacteria can speed up cellular aging through a toxin and take advantage of this to establish infections. This makes sense as infections are often harder to combat and recover from as we get old, which is partly due to cellular ageing, but the fact that bacterial pathogens target this phenomenon is unexpected."

Professor Sherif El-Khamisy, Deputy Director of the Healthy Lifespan Institute at the University of Sheffield and a professor from the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, who co-led the work said: "Until now, how the typhoid toxin of Salmonella Typhi contributed to infection had been a mystery. If we are to combat typhoid, understanding how the toxin causes breaks in the DNA of human cells and promotes infection is key and we hope this find will be the first step in developing new strategies to control typhoid, which affects some of the world’s most vulnerable communities."

Currently, no routine diagnostics exist for typhoid, which is often confused in the clinic with deadly fevers such as Malaria and Dengue. As a consequence, patients receive delayed antibiotic therapy, which causes clinical complications. Better diagnostics will improve clinical diagnoses and enable faster treatment, while also helping researchers quantify the extent of typhoid in endemic settings, which is needed to convince governments to implement public health/vaccine programmes.

The work marks the first study involving the Healthy Lifespan Institute at the University of Sheffield. The Institute brings together 120 world-class researchers from a wide range of disciplines with the aim of slowing down the aging process and tackling the global epidemic of multimorbidity – the presence of two or more chronic conditions – in a bid to help everyone live healthier, independent lives for longer and reduce the cost of care.

The researchers now hope to further investigate how this discovery can be exploited to help us diagnose and treat typhoid as well, as determine whether the RING phenotype is a signature of other diseases associated with DNA damage, such as cancer.

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.