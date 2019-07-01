This page is only a link to:
Typical summer BBQ releases more greenhouse gas emissions than 80-mile car journey
A typical summer barbecue for four people releases more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than an 80 mile car journey, according to a group of scientists.
The scientists, from the University of Sheffield’s Institute for Sustainable Food and across the UK, have come together to shine a spotlight on how consumer decisions on diet, as well as new technologies, could help reduce global heating.