The University of Sheffield has been awarded government funding to support microbusinesses to engage with technology to boost their productivity.

Sheffield University Management School (SUMS) is part of a consortium of business schools accredited by the Small Business Charter for their expertise in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs who will deliver the programme. The Leading to Grow Programme will be offered at no cost to microbusinesses across England.

Businesses that employ up to nine people will be able to apply to take part in workshops around how to utilise existing technologies to improve efficiency and profitability. They’ll be shown how technology such as cloud-based computing, web-based accounting software and computer aided design can help their businesses to grow.

The funding has been made available through the government’s £8 million Business Basics Programme run by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

Due to the small size and the dispersed nature of microbusinesses, they have not routinely received planned interventions by government agencies. The government is now targeting this type of business due to their potential and readiness to scale up, and this is the first time that such a programme has been coordinated across the country.

With so many areas being covered, it is hoped that this free programme will help a large number of microbusinesses and support economic growth in a number of regions.

The UK’s 1.1 million microbusinesses employ over 4 million people and contribute £533 billion to the UK economy. The business schools, the Small Business Charter and the government hope to make a real impact on this important part of the economy.

Professor Tim Vorley at the University of Sheffield said: “I am delighted that Sheffield University Management School is involved in this exciting initiative that is about enhancing the competitiveness and productivity of microbusinesses. The project, funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy under the Business Basics programme, is further evidence of the engagement and impact of SUMS on business.

“The project complements the work of the flagship Productivity Insights Network led by colleagues in the Centre for Regional Economic and Enterprise Development and portfolio of programmes delivered by the Executive and Professional Education team at SUMS.”

Anne Kiem, Executive Director of the Small Business Charter and Chief Executive of the Chartered Association of Business Schools, said: “We are excited to be working with business schools to help improve the productivity of a range of microbusinesses. The pace of technological advances means that today’s small firms who embrace innovation will be tomorrow’s success stories.”

