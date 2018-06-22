University library honoured in prestigious higher education awards

University of Sheffield’s Library honoured by Times Higher Education Leadership and Management Awards 2018

Awards celebrate the best examples of innovation, teamwork and enterprise in higher education

Sheffield’s Library recognised for addressing some of the major challenges facing libraries in the UK as part of White Rose collaboration with universities of Leeds and York

White Rose Libraries is the only collaborative repository in UK higher education

The University of Sheffield’s Library has been honoured for addressing some of the major challenges facing libraries in the UK at a leading award ceremony for higher education.

The Times Higher Education Leadership and Management Awards 2018 (THELMAs) has presented the University with its award for Outstanding Library Team.

Now in their tenth year, the THELMAs celebrate the best examples of innovation, teamwork and enterprise in higher education.

The University’s Library was honoured for working in collaboration with library services teams at the Universities of Leeds and York as part of White Rose Libraries. Launched in 2004, the partnership is still the only collaborative repository in higher education in the UK.

In 2016, the libraries launched the UK’s only collaborative university press, White Rose University Press, and two new journals began publication in the 2016-17 academic year. By the end of 2017, the first 15 articles had been viewed by people all over the world.

The libraries model for monographs, combining open access with author-retained copyright, makes its own contribution to debates around the future of academic publishing.

The libraries have been equally active in addressing the major challenges of managing print holdings by examining their separate collections with the help of the GreenGrass analysis tool, its first collaborative application in the UK. Jisc, UK higher education’s main technology body, took a great interest in the project and commissioned a formal report, which has issued a number of recommendations and has formed the basis for wider national discussion.

On presenting the award, the judges were impressed by White Rose Libraries’ “commitment to a joint repository and White Rose University Press as an exemplar of effective team working across the partner institutions. The joint management of print holdings is of national importance. This work contributes towards better understanding of and new solutions for the management of the national research collections.”

The University was also commended in the category for Workplace of the Year in recognition of creating an inclusive working environment.

