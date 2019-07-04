University of Sheffield ranked among the top for student satisfaction

University of Sheffield ranked 14th of UK universities for student satisfaction according to National Student Survey (NSS)

Overall student satisfaction at the University of Sheffield has risen to 88 per cent - four per cent above the sector average

The results place the University second in the Russell Group

Satisfaction levels at the University improved in every category compared to the previous year.

The University of Sheffield ranked 14th among UK universities for student satisfaction, according to the latest National Student Survey (NSS).

The results from the annual survey show overall satisfaction of University of Sheffield students is at 88 per cent - a three per cent rise from last year and four per cent above the national sector-wide average. This places the University second in the Russell Group, the association of leading UK research-intensive universities.

Satisfaction levels at the University have also improved in every category compared to the previous year.

The University of Sheffield performed particularly well for satisfaction levels for course teaching, which were at 86 per cent. A further 89 per cent of students said they were satisfied with learning resources.

The University was also ranked highly for history, which scored 92.88 per cent overall satisfaction, putting the University number one in the Russell Group for this subject.

Twenty other subjects received over 90 per cent overall satisfaction, including landscape design, ophthalmics, zoology and artificial intelligence - ranking them all top in the Russell Group.

Other subjects, including English literature, law, physical geographical sciences, philosophy, medicine and mechanical engineering also received above 90 per cent satisfaction.

The University’s award-winning Students’ Union also performed well, with satisfaction 18 per cent above the sector average.

Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Sheffield, Professor Koen Lamberts, said: "We are proud that our students have ranked us so highly for satisfaction in their learning and teaching and this is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated and inspirational staff.

"Listening to our students' opinions of their course and overall time at University is crucial for us and helps inform the work we do. We are committed to using this information to ensure we continue to provide an exceptional student experience, delivering some of the best learning and teaching in the country.”

Last month the University of Sheffield was ranked 13th best university in the UK, 78th in the world and top in Yorkshire and the Humber, as part of the QS World University rankings, the world’s most-consulted, independent university evaluation.

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield also celebrated success in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, in which 17 subjects were ranked in the top 100 in the world. The University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union also recently accepted the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union, rooting the organisation firmly in the top spot.

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.