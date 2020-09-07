University of Sheffield subjects rank in top 10 in Guardian University Guide 2021

University of Sheffield named as one of the top 10 places in the UK to study journalism, engineering, architecture, dentistry and urban studies and planning by The Guardian University Guide 2021

League table also positioned the University of Sheffield 31st in the UK - a rise of 14 places from last year

University of Sheffield subjects have been ranked among some of the best in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2021.

The guide, published this weekend (Saturday 7 September 2020), also saw the University ranked 31st in the UK overall - a rise of 14 places from last year.

The Guardian University Guide has established itself as a key league table for UK universities and features league tables ranking universities on a number of criteria, including student satisfaction scores based on courses, teaching and feedback, as well as the rate of students dropping out and the proportion of graduates in employment or further study after graduation.

I am hugely proud of the dedication our teachers and staff show to our students, from inspiring the next generation with impactful lectures, to working closely with students to help them develop their skills and abilities in their chosen subject. Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield



In addition, the guide ranks by subject area and scored the University of Sheffield within the top 10 places to study several subjects. These included a ranking of fourth place for Journalism; 10th place for mechanical engineering; ninth for chemical engineering; sixth place for materials and minerals-based engineering courses; 10th for architecture; second for building and town and country planning related courses and 10th for dentistry.

Using data from the recent National Student Survey (NSS), the rankings placed the University in 21st position in the UK for course satisfaction overall, with 86.5 per cent of students satisfied with their course. The University was also ranked 25th in the UK for the percentage of graduates who find graduate level jobs or are in further study at professional or HE level within 15 months of graduation.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I am delighted the University of Sheffield has been recognised for the high standards of teaching we provide for students. Rankings can help prospective students make informed choices on issues that are important to them, so it is pleasing to see the University has ranked within the top 10 for several of its subjects.

"I am hugely proud of the dedication our teachers and staff show to our students, from inspiring the next generation with impactful lectures, to working closely with students to help them develop their skills and abilities in their chosen subject."

This latest ranking also follows the University of Sheffield taking 16 top 100 spots in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020 earlier this year and being ranked 13th in the Russell Group by then the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) in June for the percentage of employed graduates who are in highly skilled employment. The University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union was also awarded the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year in July.

Additional information The University of Sheffield

