University of Sheffield takes 16 ‘top 100’ spots in global subject rankings

University of Sheffield is ranked second in the world for Library and Information Management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020

Sheffield is 13th in the UK and 78th in the world in the overall QS World University Rankings

University of Sheffield is world-leading for influential research and has an outstanding reputation amongst academics and employers

The University of Sheffield has reaffirmed its position as a world-leading institution for research and teaching in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020.

The league table named the University second best in the world for Library and Information Management, reflecting the outstanding research and teaching of the University of Sheffield’s Information School.

A further 15 subjects were ranked in the top 100 in the world, five of which were within the top 50. These were: Archaeology, which climbed 11 places to be ranked 29th in the world; Architecture (23rd), Development Studies (37th), Geography (46th), Civil and Structural Engineering (47th), Communication and Media Studies, Mechanical Engineering, English Language and Literature, Environmental Sciences, Materials Sciences, Nursing, Philosophy, Politics and International Studies, Social Policy and Administration and Sociology.

The University of Sheffield Information School is recognised nationally and internationally for its world-class research, excellence in teaching, and the achievements of its graduates. It is the leader in its field in the UK, ranking top in all previous national Research Assessment Exercises. Research from the school fundamentally explores the power of information in the digital world, and examines how people, organisations and society use information to shape and influence our increasingly dynamic and complex world.

Of the 36 academic disciplines from the University of Sheffield that are in the 2020 subject rankings, 25 per cent improved their position on the rankings.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject rank the world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 48 subjects as of 2019.

Evaluating over 1,200 universities across 78 countries, each of the subject rankings is compiled using insight from over 83,000 academics, over 42,000 employers and 150 million citations from 22 million academic papers.

Overall, the University of Sheffield has been ranked as the 13th best institution in the UK and 78th in the world in the QS World University Rankings.

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.