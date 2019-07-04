University of Sheffield one of the best universities for teaching excellence in Europe

University of Sheffield ranked 22nd in the Times Higher Education Europe Teaching Rankings 2019

League table considers students’ experiences in higher education across Europe

Ranking comes after the University of Sheffield was recently named among the world’s top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings

The University of Sheffield was named as one of the best universities in Europe for outstanding teaching in this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Europe Teaching Rankings.

The league table ranked the University in 22nd place out of over 250 universities – placing Sheffield in the top 10 per cent in Europe and reinforcing its reputation for outstanding teaching.

The rankings, which were introduced last year, strive to uncover richer and deeper insights into global higher education, with indicators focused around four core performance pillars: resources, engagement, outcomes and environment.

It takes into account the results of the European Student Survey, which examines a range of key issues including students’ engagement with their studies, their interaction with teachers, the quality of services at the institution and their opportunities to develop skills which help prepare them for a career after university.

The University of Sheffield’s high ranking comes just weeks after it was named one of the top 100 universities in the world. The QS World University Rankings 2020 placed Sheffield 13th best in the UK, 78th in the world and top in Yorkshire and Humber.

Responding to the Times Higher Education Europe Teaching Rankings results, Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "It is wonderful to see the skill, dedication and hard work of the University of Sheffield’s staff recognised as being among the best in Europe.

“I’m immensely proud of the way our teachers and support staff go above and beyond for our students. From inspiring the next generation with powerful lectures, to working closely with individual students to help them achieve their potential, excellent teaching takes commitment.

“Our graduates have always spoken fondly of those who supported them through their time at the University and put them on a path to success, and it’s great to see that reflected by such a prestigious league table.”

Additional information Full rankings available from Times Higher Education. The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.