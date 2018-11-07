University ranked among top 100 in world for clinical and health subjects

University of Sheffield ranked in top 100 by Times Higher Education World University Rankings in pre-clinical, clinical and health subject ranking

Sheffield ranked 13 th in the UK and 87 th globally out of more than 500 institutions from across the world – rising eight places from its position last year

in the UK and 87 globally out of more than 500 institutions from across the world – rising eight places from its position last year University of Sheffield also ranked 101-125th in life sciences subject ranking

The University of Sheffield has been ranked as one of the top universities globally for teaching and research in clinical, pre-clinical, health and life sciences in the subject rankings published today (7 November 2018) by Times Higher Education.

Sheffield was placed 13th in the UK and 87th globally in the league table for pre-clinical, clinical and health subjects, out of more than 500 institutions from across the world.

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield, said: “Our Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health is one of the major UK centres for education and research in health and related subjects and has a long-standing tradition of excellence in clinical education and research, with origins dating back to 1828. Students are taught by academics with a world-class reputation, who are carrying out life-changing research whilst also training up the medics and health care professionals of tomorrow.

“We’re delighted that the University has received recognition for being a leading university for teaching and research in clinical, pre-clinical and health by the Times Higher Education subject rankings.”

Clinical trials form a large component of the pioneering research conducted within the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield. Recent examples include; a trial to determine whether stem cell transplants could be used to grow new immune systems for people with untreatable Crohn’s disease; and a clinical trial which will help bladder cancer patients, who are faced with a life-changing decision on whether to have their bladder completely removed or undergo a three year course of intensive treatment.

Students are taught by academics with a world-class reputation, who are carrying out life-changing research whilst also training up the medics of tomorrow Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health, University of Sheffield



Sheffield is also home to the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre which specialises in improving care and treatment for those with chronic neurological disorders. Directed by Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, the centre for translational neuroscience, awarded in 2017, is a pipeline accelerating new University research into clinical trials for the benefit of patients.

Officially unveiled by Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh in November 2010, the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), is a key facility within the faculty. The institute provides the opportunity for a coordinated approach to the development and clinical trialling of new therapies aimed at transforming millions of lives across the world, by finding a cure for debilitating degenerative diseases, such as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The Times Higher Education also ranked the University 15th in the UK and 101-125th globally within their World University rankings 2018 for life sciences.

Life sciences at the University of Sheffield strives to tackle global health issues by developing and broadening out research activities in biology and translational medicine.

Research centres focusing upon crucial health and disease areas including bone, oncology and metabolism, as well as neuroscience and cardiopulmonary disorders, combine work from both the faculties of science and medicine at the University.

Central to the University’s commitment to life sciences is the multi-million pound Imagine: Imaging Life and Florey projects, aimed at tackling the global health issues of infectious diseases and antibiotic use.

In 1941 Sir Howard Florey, former Chair of Pathology at the University of Sheffield, conducted the first ever clinical trials of penicillin – a drug which would go on to save more than 82 million lives worldwide.

Inspired by Florey’s pioneering work, the University of Sheffield’s Florey Institute strives to make life-saving advances in understanding how infectious agents interact with their hosts to cause disease and to translate these discoveries into new treatments. The Imagine initiative harnesses the development and application of novel biological and medical imaging approaches to help scientists discover a new insight at a resolution never previously possible.

Professor John Derrick, Interim Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Science at the University of Sheffield, added: “I’m pleased we’ve been recognised by the Times Higher Education for our excellence in teaching and research in areas including antibiotic resistance, which is an important issue for human healthcare.

“Our efforts in this area at the University involve a whole of host of people from students to principal investigators, collaborating on multidisciplinary projects, looking at understanding infectious diseases associated with important antibiotic resistant pathogens.”

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings also ranked the University 16th in the UK and 126–150th globally in the Physical Sciences Subject Ranking and 25th in the UK and 151–175th in the world in the Psychology Subject Ranking.

Last month the University was ranked 54th internationally and 10th in the UK by Times Higher Education World University rankings 2018 for social sciences and 62nd internationally for arts and humanities.

Studying at the University of Sheffield

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.