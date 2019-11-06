University of Sheffield ranked within world’s top 60 for social sciences

Times Higher Education ranks University of Sheffield 59th in the world for teaching and research in social sciences

University among top 100 for education and law, out of more than 500 global institutions

Sheffield placed within top 12 per cent of more than 500 global universities ranked

The University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities for teaching and research in social sciences, according to a subject ranking published today.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2020 has ranked Sheffield 59th out of more than 500 universities across the world for social science subjects.

One of the most renowned university league tables, the rankings highlight institutions that are leading in subjects such as geography, economics, architecture and politics.

The rankings also placed the University of Sheffield among the world’s top 100 for teaching and research in education and law, and in the top 150 for business and economics.

The results come as Sheffield’s social scientists collaborate with artists and performers as part of the Economic and Social Research Council Festival of Social Science, with events taking place across the city until Sunday 9 November.

Professor Craig Watkins, Vice President and Head of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: “I am delighted to see the University of Sheffield recognised as being among the very best in the world for teaching and research in social science.

“Our academics are finding innovative ways to make our societies happier, more inclusive and more sustainable – and teaching our students to question the ideas and influences that shape our lives.”

The University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Social Sciences encompasses architecture, economics, education, geography, the Information School, journalism studies, landscape architecture, the Management School, politics and international relations, the Sheffield Methods Institute, sociological studies, urban studies and planning.

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.