University of Sheffield ranks top in north for graduate employment

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 ranks University of Sheffield top in the north for graduate prospect

Nearly 85 per cent of students from the University of Sheffield secure graduate-level professional employment or further study within six months of leaving

The University of Sheffield is the best university in the north of England for producing employable graduates, according to rankings announced today (20 September 2019) by The Times and Sunday Times.

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 revealed that almost 85 per cent of University of Sheffield graduates go into graduate-level employment or further study within six months of finishing their studies.

The guide, which is published yearly, provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and is the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 134 universities, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

We partner with a host of globally-leading employers to enable our students to have access to internships, placements and a range of workshops during the course of their degrees, ensuring their employment prospects are as strong as they can be. President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, Professor Koen Lamberts



Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I’m delighted to see that the University of Sheffield has been recognised for its work to equip students with the vital skills and experience to succeed in a competitive jobs market.

“We partner with a host of globally-leading employers to enable our students to have access to internships, placements and a range of workshops during the course of their degrees, ensuring their employment prospects are as strong as they can be.

“It’s great news that world-renowned companies are keen to recruit University of Sheffield students, from doctors and engineers to scientists and linguists. Our students go on to make a huge impact on society and this is something we’re really proud of.”

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide provides students and their parents with an invaluable first reference point on the path to finding a university place.

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield was ranked one of the best universities for teaching excellence in Europe in the Times Higher Education (THE) Europe Teaching Rankings, as well as 13th best university in the UK, 78th in the world and top in Yorkshire and the Humber in the QS World University Rankings. The University was also ranked 14th of UK universities for student satisfaction according to National Student Survey (NSS) in July.

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.