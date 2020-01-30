University of Sheffield recognised as top employer for LGBT+ workplace equality

University of Sheffield named as a Top 100 Employer 2020 for workplace equality by the leading LGBT+ charity Stonewall

The Stonewall Workplace Equality Index 2020 ranks Sheffield in 11th place, the University’s highest ever ranking

The University of Sheffield has also been named as a Top Trans Inclusive Employer for the second year running

In Stonewall’s Regional Awards the University has been awarded Employer of the Year and Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Gill Valentine has been named Senior Champion of the Year

The University of Sheffield has been named as a Top 100 Employer for LGBT+ workplace equality for the seventh year in a row by the leading LGBT+ charity Stonewall, achieving its highest ever ranking.

In recognition of its continued dedication to workplace equality, the University has been ranked 11th in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index 2020 – a definitive benchmarking tool that helps employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi and trans inclusion in the workplace.

The University is passionate about developing an inclusive work environment where LGBT+ staff and students feel able to be themselves and can reach their full potential. To build on its progress so far, the institution will continue to work in partnership with staff, students and allies to further progress LGBT+ inclusion and continue to make improvements to its workplace in 2020.

Over the past year the University has conducted a systematic review of its policies, which has resulted in a number of recommended amendments to the adoption, maternity, paternity/partner and shared parental leave policies to remove any gendered terms, and clarify that policies are inclusive of same sex couples, regardless of gender.

The University has developed guidance for LGBT+ students and staff studying and working abroad, has enhanced local community engagement, and the Open@TUoS allies programme has continued to go from strength to strength, with over 2,800 supporters across the University.

Open@TUoS was developed with the LGBT+ Staff Network and aims to empower all staff to help create an open, inclusive environment for LGBT+ colleagues and students at the University. Supporters do this by sharing information, encouraging people to take part in LGBT+ events and training and by encouraging staff to actively and visibly support LGBT+ inclusion.

The Stonewall Regional Awards for Yorkshire and the Humber named the University of Sheffield as Employer of the Year and Professor Gill Valentine, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield and the University’s Senior LGBT+ Champion, has been named Senior Champion of the Year.

Professor Valentine said: “Recognition from Stonewall is testament to our dedication to bring about culture change and develop a truly inclusive University where LGBT+ colleagues and students feel they belong, are supported to be themselves and can flourish to reach their potential.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been named Senior Champion of the Year and I will continue to champion equality and diversity. I came out at a time when being openly gay was taboo. I experienced discrimination and harassment in the early stages of my career which I overcame in part through the support of straight allies. That’s why I’m passionate about developing an inclusive work environment. Over the past 30 years or so there has been real and positive change in relation to equality and diversity in the workplace and our University has been at the forefront of many innovative initiatives.”

Additional information Stonewall Top 100 Stonewall's Top 100 is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a benchmarking tool used by employers to assess their achievements and progress on LGBT equality in the workplace, as well as their wider work in the community and on service provision. Each organisation must demonstrate their expertise in 10 areas of employment policy and practice, including networking groups, senior leadership, procurement and how well they've engaged with LGBT communities.