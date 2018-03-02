University of Sheffield ranked number one in world for library and information management

University of Sheffield is the leading university for library and information management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018

World-leading for influential research and an outstanding reputation amongst academics and employers

Sheffield is ranked 13th in the UK and 82nd in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2018

The University of Sheffield has been named the number one institution in the world for library and information management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018.

The ranking highlights the leading research and teaching of the University of Sheffield’s Information School.

The QS World University Rankings has expanded to include library and information management as a subject in its league table for the first time this year, with 50 institutions from across the world featured. Sheffield topped the table, coming joint first with the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA.

Speaking about the achievement, Professor Peter Bath, Head of the Information School at the University of Sheffield, said: “I am delighted that the Information School has been ranked the number one for library and information management in the QS World University Rankings.

"For many years we have had a worldwide reputation for the quality of our research and teaching and we are very pleased that this has been recognised in the QS rankings. These rankings reflect our outstanding academic reputation established over six decades, our excellent reputation among employers, our strong contribution to research publications and the number of citations our papers achieve, as well as the impact of our research outside of the academic community.”

He added: “Our research fundamentally explores the power of information in the digital world, and examines how people, organisations and society use information to shape and influence our increasingly dynamic and complex world.

"We have excellent well-established research that has been developed over many years, for example in Chemoinformatics, Information Retrieval, Information Systems and in Librarianship.

"Our new of areas of research have emerged from rapid advances in the information world, such as in Information, Knowledge and Information Management, Health Informatics and Digital Societies. We all live in the Information Age and I am very proud that the Information School in Sheffield has been recognised as the leading centre worldwide for research in this exciting and dynamic field.”

Sheffield’s position in the ranking further cements its international reputation for high quality, innovative learning and teaching, delivered by staff who are committed to providing an outstanding student experience.

The Information School has been at the forefront of developments in the information field for more than 50 years and is recognised as the leading school of its kind in the UK, achieving the highest possible grade in every one of the Research Assessment Exercise (RAE) evaluations of research quality in UK universities since it began in 1989. It also achieved top positions in the latest Research Excellence Framework.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject rank the world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 48 subjects as of 2018. Each of the subject rankings is compiled using global surveys of academics and employers to assess institutions’ international reputation in each subject and research citations and h-index to assess the impact of research in the relevant subjects.

Overall, the University of Sheffield is ranked 13th in the UK and 82nd in the world – a rise of two places on the previous year – in the 2018 QS World University Rankings.

