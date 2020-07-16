University of Sheffield subjects ranked among the best for student satisfaction

Overall student satisfaction at the University of Sheffield is at 85 per cent – nearly three per cent above the sector average, according to the latest National Student Survey (NSS)

Nationally, the University has ranked number one for satisfaction levels in five subjects, with a further 11 in the top 10

The University has also ranked number one in the Russell Group for 12 subjects, and top 10 for a further 24 subjects

The University of Sheffield’s award-winning Students’ Union also performed well, with satisfaction 18 per cent above the sector average, placing it first in the Russell Group and third among Students’ Unions nationally

Nationally, the University of Sheffield has ranked number one for satisfaction levels in five subjects, with a further 11 in the top 10. These include: ophthalmics; artificial intelligence; aeronautical and aerospace engineering; Asian studies; materials technology; bioengineering, medical and biomedical engineering; planning (urban, rural and regional); adult nursing; zoology; microbiology and cell science; dentistry; journalism; astronomy; archaeology and mechanical engineering.

The University also ranked number one in the Russell Group for 12 subjects, and top 10 for a further 24 subjects. These include: computer science; production and manufacturing engineering; microbiology and cell science; mechanical engineering; dentistry; civil engineering; astronomy; chemical, process and energy engineering; molecular biology, biophysics and biochemistry; finance; electrical and electronic engineering; music; education; economics; Iberian studies; law; human geography; philosophy; French studies; health sciences; sociology; theology and religious studies; psychology, and history.

The results show the University of Sheffield’s award-winning Students’ Union also performed well, with satisfaction 18 per cent above the sector average, placing it first in the Russell Group and third among Students’ Unions nationally. This follows last week’s accolade in which the Students’ Union was awarded the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year.

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: "It’s really important to us to listen to the views of our students in order to inform our future work. The National Student Survey provides valuable insight upon which we can enhance the student experience and I’m delighted that so many of our subjects at the University have been ranked as the best in the UK for student satisfaction. The result clearly demonstrates our commitment to providing a fantastic student experience and world-class learning and teaching for our 29,000 students from across the world."

The annual survey asks students for their views on key aspects of their University experience including learning and teaching, assessments and feedback, academic support, learning resources and the Students’ Union.

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield celebrated taking 16 top 100 spots in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020, including being named second best in the world for Library and Information Management, reflecting the outstanding research and teaching of the University of Sheffield’s Information School.

