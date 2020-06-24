University of Sheffield is top in Yorkshire and Humber for graduate prospects

The University of Sheffield is the best University in Yorkshire and Humber, second amongst all northern universities and 13th in the Russell Group for the percentage of employed graduates who are in ‘highly skilled employment,’ according to statistics released today (24 June 2020) from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

The results from HESA revealed that 81.5 per cent of employed 2017/18 graduates from the University of Sheffield were in highly skilled occupations within 15 months of finishing their studies. According to HESA, highly skilled occupations include: managers, directors and senior officials; professional occupations and associate professional and technical occupations.

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: "I’m delighted that the statistics show the importance of a Sheffield degree and the vital skills and preparation it provides in order for students to excel in a competitive job market.

"We partner with a wealth of leading companies to allow our students access to crucial placements and work experience and we’re proud that so many world-renowned businesses and organisations are keen to recruit University of Sheffield students, who go on to make a valuable impact to society."

The HESA Graduate Outcomes is the biggest UK annual social survey and captures the perspectives and current status of recent graduates. The survey aims to help current and future students gain an insight into career destinations and development. The results are from the cohort of undergraduate students who graduated in 2018 and reflect the employment and further study outcomes of graduates and reflections on how their time at University has contributed to where they are today.

Helen Smith, Head of the Careers Service at the University of Sheffield, added: "Companies across the globe are keen to recruit our talented graduates, from scientists and engineers to trainee doctors and linguists. We work hard to provide our students with influential internships, placements and a range of skills development opportunities during the course of their degrees, to ensure their employment prospects are as strong as they can be and to prepare them for the graduate jobs market. We’re pleased to see the impact of this work demonstrated by the HESA results."

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield was ranked one of the best universities for research and teaching in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020.The league table named the University second best in the world for Library and Information Management with a further 15 subjects ranked in the top 100 in the world, five of which were within the top 50.

