University of Sheffield awards 50 scholarships to the next generation of rising sports stars

Outstanding student athletes were awarded with scholarships to support their sporting ambitions at a special celebration event at the University of Sheffield last night (13 November 2018).

The Elite Sports Performance Scheme (ESPS) was launched in 2010 to help talented student athletes by providing them with financial and developmental support.

Olympic trampolinist, Bryony Page, and Great Britain hockey star, Hollie Webb, were both recipients of the award whilst studying at the University.

The scheme offers students a range of support services including physiotherapy, strength and conditioning training, lifestyle mentoring sessions, extra financial support and sports nutrition advice.

Simon Vardy, Performance Sport Development Officer, said: "Through this scheme we offer support in many different ways, ranging from strength and conditioning to sports nutrition and psychology, all aimed at allowing our students to maintain their academics alongside elite sport.

“We take pride in helping our student athletes achieve this balance and always aim to provide as much help and support as possible."

This year, a total of 50 scholarships were awarded to students from the University, with 42 achieving Level One status and eight achieving Level Two.

Level One of the scheme, which is aimed at athletes representing at a national level, offers recipients all of these services as well as free access to the S10health fitness centre and academic flexibility.

Recipients of the Level Two tier of the scheme, which is accessible for athletes representing at an international level, also receive all of these services as well as a £1000 award or one year of free University accommodation.

This year, two students have been awarded a year's free accommodation at Endcliffe student village as donated by Catalyst - the magazine for University of Sheffield Management School alumni.

Joy Haizelden, a member of the Great Britain Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team, as well as a student and current recipient of the ESPS, said: “The scheme helps me out a lot. Especially with the extra funding that is provided because, as a university student and an athlete, it can be stressful financially when you’re worried about travel costs or buying new equipment. With the ESPS, I don’t have to worry about it as much”.

This year’s scholarships have been sponsored by Catalyst, SPE Resourcing and Sport Sheffield, as well as donations from alumni and friends.

For more information on the scheme and how to apply, please visit: https://www.sport-sheffield.com/performance-sport

